Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,206 in the last 365 days.

Marylanders Brave Wind and Cold to Welcome 2025 with First Day Hikes

Photo of rangers with First Day Hike sign

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Maryland State Parks kicked off 2025 with its annual First Day Hike tradition, joined by more than 5,200 visitors across the state. Although January 1 was windy and cold across most of Maryland, the enthusiasm for stepping into a new year was warm.

On New Year’s Day, 2,266 people hiked more than 5,260 miles on 39 ranger-led First Day Hikes at state parks throughout Maryland. Some highlights included the 18-mile First Day Bike on the Torey C. Brown Trail, an Adaptive Hike at Patapsco Valley State Park, and a first-ever Night Hike at Calvert Cliffs State Park. 

In addition, more than 3,000 visitors participated in “Open Houses” on January 1 and joined self-guided hikes on their own time and at their own pace and mileage. Nearly 3,000 visitors participated, with 2,400 visiting Seneca Creek State Park alone.

In another first, Maryland State Parks partnered with the hiking app AllTrails to promote eight hikes selected by park staff. 

“This app helps those who want a self-guided experience get out on the trails on their own schedule and at their own pace, plus it helps those new to park find the right trail for them,” said Ranger Melissa Boyle Acuti, Chief of Interpretation for Maryland State Parks. 

According to AllTrails, those Maryland State Parks that were featured in the First Day Hikes campaign saw a 17% increase in hikers within those parks. The app also recorded feedback shared by hikers.

Maryland State Parks will begin planning for next year’s First Day Hikes in the fall.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Marylanders Brave Wind and Cold to Welcome 2025 with First Day Hikes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more