Marylanders Brave Wind and Cold to Welcome 2025 with First Day Hikes

January 8, 2025

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Maryland State Parks kicked off 2025 with its annual First Day Hike tradition, joined by more than 5,200 visitors across the state. Although January 1 was windy and cold across most of Maryland, the enthusiasm for stepping into a new year was warm.

On New Year’s Day, 2,266 people hiked more than 5,260 miles on 39 ranger-led First Day Hikes at state parks throughout Maryland. Some highlights included the 18-mile First Day Bike on the Torey C. Brown Trail, an Adaptive Hike at Patapsco Valley State Park, and a first-ever Night Hike at Calvert Cliffs State Park.

In addition, more than 3,000 visitors participated in “Open Houses” on January 1 and joined self-guided hikes on their own time and at their own pace and mileage. Nearly 3,000 visitors participated, with 2,400 visiting Seneca Creek State Park alone.

In another first, Maryland State Parks partnered with the hiking app AllTrails to promote eight hikes selected by park staff.

“This app helps those who want a self-guided experience get out on the trails on their own schedule and at their own pace, plus it helps those new to park find the right trail for them,” said Ranger Melissa Boyle Acuti, Chief of Interpretation for Maryland State Parks.

According to AllTrails, those Maryland State Parks that were featured in the First Day Hikes campaign saw a 17% increase in hikers within those parks. The app also recorded feedback shared by hikers.

Maryland State Parks will begin planning for next year’s First Day Hikes in the fall.