Maryland Fishing Report – April 9

Imogen Weaver had some fun catching and releasing hickory shad near Octoraro Creek. Photo courtesy of Imogen Weaver. Winter is not quite ready to release its grasp, but the fishing is good regardless of the air temperature, from the Atlantic coast to the western mountains. Trout fishing in the put-and-take areas is very popular this month with anglers of all ages. Meanwhile, hickory shad are showing up for some exciting catch-and-release action.

Forecast Summary: April 9 – April 15: A streak of cooler weather will slow the warming of Chesapeake Bay waters for gamefish moving up the Bay to spawn. As reported from the NOAA buoys, main Bay surface water temperatures are holding in the low 50s as blue crabs begin to emerge from the mud after their winter sleep. River temperatures are also holding in the low 50s. However, smaller streams and downwind areas on a sunny day will warm faster and will often hold water temperatures closer to the mid 50s. Such waters in low salinity areas will be prime locations to look for white perch. Expect average flows for most Maryland rivers and streams. However, recent flows to Maryland waters are running below normal, so salinity is slightly above normal for this time of year. Expect average clarity for most Maryland portions of the Bay and rivers. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. There will be above average tidal currents all week as a result of the full moon on April 13. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay Anglers are enjoying fun catch-and-release for hickory shad in the lower Susquehanna River near the mouth of Deer Creek and in Octoraro Creek. The hickory shad can now be found in good numbers and will readily take a variety of bright colored flies, shad darts and small spoons. Many anglers often place a small spoon tied above a shad dart to increase their chances of a hook up and adds some weight for casting. Fly rod anglers can do the same. The recent cold weather may temporarily delay the hickory shad spawning runs. We have not heard about white perch in the lower Susquehanna yet, but they are due to arrive soon. Often anglers fishing for hickory shad with shad darts will be the first to report their presence. Targeting them with bottom rigs baited with pieces of bloodworm or casting shad darts in tandem with a little enticement in the form of a piece of Gulp bait, bloodworm, or minnow often helps. The lower Susquehanna River and the upper Bay water temperatures are warm enough to have blue catfish on the move and actively feeding. Any type of fresh cut bait from gizzard shad, menhaden, white perch, chicken parts, or other inventive baits will get their attention. Once fileted with the removal of any red meat or silver skin, they offer a mild white fish portion that is very versatile in the kitchen. The DNR website provides a few tips on catching and fileting blue catfish. Striped bass fishing remains closed in the upper Bay until May 16, except above the line from the south corner of Hart-Miller Island to Tolchester, which opens on June 1. DNR’s online striped bass season regulation map site can help striped bass ang

Middle Bay The cold weather that we are experiencing currently has significantly lower water temperatures in the region’s tidal rivers and to a lesser degree the bay waters. Water temperatures in the upper Choptank dropped 5 degrees in the last 36 hours, it is hoped the recent striped bass spawn from last week can endure. The striped bass spawn kicked into high gear last week in the upper Choptank, Nanticoke, Patuxent, and Potomac rivers when water temperatures reached 61 degrees. The upper Bay spawning sites will soon follow, they are usually later due to cooler water temperatures coming from the Susquehanna and Elk rivers. The white perch are finishing up their spawning endeavors in the upper Choptank near Red Bridges this week, and they will be moving back down the river to be available to anglers from the Greensboro area to waters below Denton. Most anglers will be fishing with bottom rigs baited with pieces of bloodworms in deeper waters or casting dropper rigs of shad darts and small soft plastic jigs. The white perch will return to their summer habitats in the lower sections of the tidal rivers. There are reliable reports of some hickory shad action in the upper reaches of the Choptank this week, near Red Bridges. Casting small silver spoons and shad darts in tandem are a popular way to fish in the current breaks and pools. Unfortunately, there are a lot of sunken tree limbs and similar snags, so bring plenty of tackle. The tidal rivers of the middle Bay hold good populations of channel catfish along with some white catfish, providing plenty of fun fishing from shorelines or small boats. Blue catfish are becoming more prevalent in the region’s tidal rivers and the Choptank River holds the greatest numbers. The blue catfish population in the Choptank River is exploding with extremely large numbers of blue catfish less than 14 inches. At present blue catfish up to 30 pounds are being caught in the Choptank from the Dover Bridge area to Denton. Fresh cut bait of most any kind of fish works well, and many anglers have good luck with chicken parts and wild shrimp from a grocery store. The most popular rig is a 5/0 to 7/0 circle hook, rigged with a torpedo float and a sliding sinker fish finder type rig.

Lower Bay

Noriega Berry has his hands full with this large blue catfish he caught at the Indian Head area of the tidal Potomac River. Photo by Paul Berry Although the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay is now closed to all striped bass fishing, lower Bay anglers can still practice catch-and-release fishing for them in the Potomac River mainstem through May 15. However, please note that the tributaries on the Maryland side of the Potomac River are closed as of April 1. The spring striped bass spawn occurred last week along the Nanticoke, Patuxent, and Potomac rivers, although there will be some continued spawn in the next week or so. Anglers are enjoying some exciting catch-and-release action with hickory and American shad on the Potomac River, just across the District of Columbia border. One must purchase a District of Columbia fishing license to get in on the action at the famous Fletcher’s Landing area. American shad are being caught on shad darts in the main channel of the river, mostly from small boats and kayaks. Hickory shad can be caught by casting from the shorelines or from boats, shad darts and small silver spoons are the most popular offerings. There is also an excellent run of hickory shad in Mattawoman Creek and the upper reaches of the Patuxent River. Chesapeake Channa, commonly called northern snakeheads, are becoming more active as water temperatures rise. Because grass beds are not fully developed, they can be found in more open waters. The sunny side of creeks is a good place to look for Channa as they seek warmer waters.White paddletails are one of the most popular lures to cast and fishing large minnows under a popping cork is another favored way to catch early in the season. The backwaters of Dorchester County, along with the tidal Potomac and Patuxent, are excellent places to find them. Blue catfish are active and moving out of the deeper channels and foraging along channel edges and adjacent flats. The tidal Potomac from the Route 301 Bridge to the Wilson Bridge holds great numbers of blue catfish. The upper Patuxent from Benedict to Jug Bay and the Nanticoke near Sharptown also hold large numbers of blue catfish. Most any kind of fresh cut bait works very well and many anglers have good luck with chicken parts. A 5/0 to 7/0 circle hook, rigged with a torpedo float and a sliding sinker is one of the best rigs to use. White perch are beginning to descend from the spawning reaches and move downriver. They can be found moving in the deeper channels and can be caught on bottom rigs baited with pieces of bloodworm or by casting shad darts. Some of the tributary creeks to the tidal Potomac, the upper Patuxent and the Nanticoke and Wicomico rivers on the Eastern Shore are good places to fish for them.

Freshwater Fishing

Herb Floyd holds up an Eastern Shore chain pickerel before slipping it back into the water. Photo by Herb Floyd Fishing for trout in the stocked put-and-take waters is a very popular activity this month and anglers are out enjoying the generous stockings that continue every week. Trout anglers can get the most current notice of stockings by subscribing to the email news service​, or checking the DNR trout stocking website. Despite chilly air temperatures, Deep Creek Lake and the upper Potomac River are providing good fishing for a mix of walleye and smallmouth bass this week. Anglers are using a variety of swimbaits, flukes and small crankbaits with good success. Largemouth bass are exhibiting an aggressive pre-spawn mode of feeding activity this month and anglers are enjoying exciting action whether they are fishing in small ponds, reservoirs or tidal waters. Emerging grass and spatterdock beds are excellent locations to target as well as transition areas between the shallowest of waters and deeper drop-offs. Spinnerbaits and jerkbaits are good ways to cover a lot of water in the transition areas. Cover in the form of sunken wood or emerging grass beds can be targeted with whacky rigged plastics. Chain pickerel are a fun option for anglers this month; soon grass beds will form and make fishing for them more challenging so enjoy the action while waters are more open. A variety of lures work well for chain pickerel and anglers should consider changing out treble hooks for single inline hooks to reduce fish mortality. April provides a premier time to fish for crappie in both tidal and nontidal waters. They can be found holding close to structure in moderately deep water. Fallen treetops, sunken wood, rocks, and marina docks are all excellent places to find crappie. A small minnow or marabou jig under a slip bobber and fished slowly near structure is a good way to target them. Various species of sunfish are active and can often be found near shallower waters as they prepare to make spawning beds later this month. Bluegill sunfish will be one of the most popular but pumpkinseed sunfish are also very common. Sunfish often provide the first fish our youngest anglers catch and a rig as simple as a garden worm under a bobber will do the trick. The more advanced angler may choose casting small foam bugs or poppers with a lightweight fly rod. Many civic organizations partner with DNR’s Fishing and Boating Services to provide fun and engaging fishing activities for our youngest anglers. They are often in the form of fishing contests with prizes and fun awards for the young anglers. The events are held at community ponds and lakes, which provide a safe and accessible location for families to enjoy a day together. A schedule of upcoming youth fishing events known as rodeos can be found on the Maryland DNR website.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays There is some exciting news this week as surf anglers are catching some medium-sized black drum along the beaches of Assateague, with clams and sand fleas as popular baits. At the inlet and Route 50 Bridge areas tautog are being caught with a fair proportion of legal-sized fish in the mix. Striped bass are being caught near the jetty rocks and deeper waters by anglers casting soft plastic jigs. In the back bay waters, the bridge piers of the Route 90 and Verrazano bridges are holding striped bass that are being caught on soft plastic jigs and paddletails. Most of the striped bass being caught come up a few inches short of the required 28 inches, but they provide plenty of catch-and-release fun. We have not yet heard of an official report of the first flounder caught at the inlet or back bay waters, but it will happen soon. Anglers fishing the inlets on the Eastern Shore of Virginia are enjoying good flounder fishing this week. Offshore, tautog are getting all the attention of anglers fishing the wreck and reef sites. When captains find the right site, limit catches are common and double digit tautog are being caught and often released.

“You can always tell a fisherman, but you can’t tell him much.” – Corey Ford

Maryland Fishing Report is written and compiled by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Click Before You Cast is written by Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment Director Tom Parham.

A reminder to all Maryland anglers, please participate in DNR’s Volunteer Angler Surveys. This allows citizen scientists to contribute valuable data to the monitoring and management of several important fish species.