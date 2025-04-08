Haven Harbour South in Kent County Certified as Maryland Clean Marina

April 8, 2025

Marina and boatyard improvements improve local water quality and help restore the Chesapeake Bay

Haven Harbour South staff holding their Maryland Clean Marina certificate. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has certified Haven Harbour South in Rock Hall as the newest Maryland Clean Marina. The department awards this designation to marinas that comply with all applicable regulatory requirements and voluntarily adopt a significant portion of recommended best practices in the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook. There are now 147 certified Clean Marinas in Maryland, representing about 30% of the marinas in the state.

Since changing ownership in recent years, Haven Harbour South has completed a major overhaul. The marina has implemented practices to reduce pollution risk including moving liquid waste – such as used oil and antifreeze – further from the water; conducting extensive staff training; and improving their spill response kit. The facility also recycles boat shrinkwrap and educates their customers about best practices to protect our waterways as part of their Clean Marina practices.

The Maryland Clean Marina Program is part of the state’s efforts to reduce non-point source runoff. Marinas, boatyards, and yacht clubs of any size are encouraged to pursue Clean Marina certification. The Clean Marina tools, including the Guidebook and Award Checklist, are available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

Free resources and technical assistance to marinas seeking the award are also available from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Questions can be sent to donna.morrow@maryland.gov.

Thanks to Maryland’s boaters who help fund the protection of our natural resources! The purchase of licenses, equipment, and boat fuel supports conservation work. We welcome new and returning participants from all backgrounds. New to outdoor recreation? Get started on the DNR website.