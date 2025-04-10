As Maryland’s Black Bears Emerge from Winter Dens, Residents and Visitors Can Help Keep Them Wild

April 10, 2025

In portions of the state, black bears have vacated their dens and started exploring the areas around them. Homeowners who leave human-generated food sources out in the open – like birdseed, chicken feed, dog food and even trash – may unintentionally draw bears to residential areas. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources advises residents and visitors to avoid creating man-made bear attractions.

“After months of not eating or drinking, bears are hungry and in search of easy food,” said Jonathan Trudeau, Game Mammal Section Leader for DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service. “Black bears rely on their powerful sense of smell to locate food and are attracted to anything that resembles the scent of food. Once a black bear finds an easy meal, they are likely to be repeat visitors.”

When young bears are exposed to easy human-generated food sources, it teaches them that the tastiest food comes from people. Exposure to these easy food sources can, and does, lead to a lifelong change in behavior that puts bears at risk due to the close proximity to humans. To avoid attracting bears, Maryland DNR strongly encourages residents who live in and near bear habitats to:

Remove backyard bird feeders from April through November (birds have plenty of wild food sources during this time);

Lock garbage in a bear-proof trash bin or storing trash containers in a locked garage or shed until the morning of trash pickup and rinsing out trash containers with ammonia to eliminate odors;

Store pet food inside and avoid leaving food bowls unattended; and

Store cooking grills inside and keep them clean of food residue.

“Ensuring Maryland’s bears stay wild is a large-scale effort that benefits our bears and the Maryland public,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “Taking small steps now and integrating it as part of your routine throughout the year helps to keep our bears wild.”

Bears are most common in Maryland’s four westernmost counties – Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington. However, they can be found anywhere in central and southern Maryland, particularly during spring when young male bears tend to wander into new areas looking for a place to establish their own territory.

For more information on living with black bears and bear behavior, please visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources black bear page or BearWise, a partner non-governmental organization dedicated to providing the public with sound, relevant, and easily interpretable information on black bears.