Hubject and AmpUp Advances EV Charging Across North America

Hubject partners with AmpUp to bring Plug&Charge and global eRoaming to North America, enabling seamless, secure EV charging at over 1,000,000 points worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject , the global leader in eRoaming and Plug&Charge solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with AmpUp , a North American leader in EV charging solutions. This collaboration brings seamless, secure, and user-friendly electric vehicle charging experiences to drivers across the region.Through this partnership, AmpUp will first integrate Hubject’s Plug&Charge platform, leveraging the ISO 15118 standard to enable app-free, card-free, and hassle-free charging. AmpUp’s charging stations will then be updated to connect to Hubject’s global eRoaming network, providing access to over 1,000,000 charging points worldwide.Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America, said: “We welcome AmpUp as a valued partner in the Hubject eMobility ecosystem as we look to provide a seamless and secure charging experience for even more drivers across North America.”AmpUp’s integration of Hubject’s advanced technology will provide several benefits:=> Plug&Charge Capability: Automatic authentication and payment for a seamless charging experience.=> Expanded Connectivity: Access to an extensive international network of charging points.=> Interoperability: Compatibility with diverse charging infrastructures across North America and beyond.What This Means for Hubject in North AmericaThis partnership underscores Hubject’s strategic focus on the North American market:=> Market Expansion: Enhancing presence and influence in a key growth region for EV adoption.=> Local Partnerships: Building stronger relationships with North American CPOs and OEMs.=> Technology Leadership: Driving adoption of ISO 15118 Plug&Charge standards for secure and scalable charging.Sustainability Goals: Supporting the global shift toward carbon-neutral transportation.Thomas Sun, CEO of AmpUp, added: “Charger availability and ease of use are vital for making the EV transition accessible to all. By partnering with Hubject, we are committed to enhancing the charging experience for our customers while expanding charging opportunities in their communities."About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of network.Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles, connecting CPO networks with over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents.In 2024, Hubject Financial Services launched which simplifies financial processes for CPOs and EMPs with automated cross-border clearing and invoicing.Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses on launching eMobility services or implementing Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20.In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. For more information, please visit www.hubject.com or follow us on LinkedIn.About AmpUpAmpUp is breaking down barriers to widespread EV adoption with the most reliable, flexible, and user-friendly EV charging platform. Since its founding in 2018, AmpUp has powered over 1,500 charging networks across 75 North American markets, enabling businesses and property owners to seamlessly deploy and manage EV charging solutions. Trusted by industry leaders such as JLL, CBRE, Domino’s Pizza, Goodyear, Under Armour, and Hilton, AmpUp is at the forefront of advancing sustainable transportation. For more information, visit www.ampup.io

