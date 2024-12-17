Association for Black Economic Power receives $50k Allianz for Tomorrow grant to support economic mobility

ABEP receives Allianz grant for economic mobility

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is proud to receive an investment from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) to support long-term financial security in the Twin Cities. Through Allianz for Tomorrow, Allianz Life provides charitable donations to nonprofit organizations that help increase equitable access to economic opportunities and resources for generations to come.ABEP will receive $50,000 over one year. This investment will support the ABEP Financial Empowerment Center and the critical work being done to address systemic financial inequities in our community.“This investment is more than funding; it is a vote of confidence in our mission to empower individuals and families with the tools they need to achieve financial independence,” said Debra Hurston, ABEP Executive Director. “Partnerships like this allow us to make a lasting impact in creating pathways to economic opportunity and generational wealth”, she added.“Our mission – we secure your future – doesn’t stop at retirement planning, but includes our efforts to help build financial security for everyone in our community,” said Kenna Poppler, community engagement director, Allianz Life. “We are honored to support ABEP in making a real difference in building a brighter future for the Twin Cities.”About the Association for Black Economic PowerThe Association for Black Economic Power is dedicated to eliminating systemic barriers to economic mobility i. ABEP operates the Financial Empowerment Center, which provides financial education, coaching, and resources to help individuals achieve their financial goals. Additionally, ABEP is working to launch Arise Community Credit Union, the first Black-led credit union in Minnesota, to ensure equitable access to financial services for underserved communities. Through its programs and partnerships, ABEP aims to create lasting economic opportunities and empower future generations.About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North AmericaAllianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the Ethisphere World’s Most Ethical Companies, has been trusted since 1896 to help millions of Americans prepare for financial uncertainties and retirement with a variety of innovative risk management solutions. In 2023, Allianz Life provided additional value to its policyholders via distributions of more than $13.73 billion. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, registered index-linked annuities, and fixed index universal life insurance, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with approximately 157,000 employees in more than 70 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Fieldin St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United.

