Association for Black Economic Power Appoints Program and Outreach Manager to Lead Financial Education Initiatives

Association for Black Economic Power ABEP Program and Outreach Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Aquilla Robinson as its new Program and Outreach Manager for the Financial Empowerment Center (FEC). Robinson, a dynamic leader with a deep-rooted commitment to community empowerment, financial literacy, and Black economic advancement, is poised to amplify ABEP’s impact across Minnesota.With a multifaceted background in community engagement, behavioral health, and graphic design, Robinson brings a unique blend of creativity, strategy, and hands-on experience to her new role. Her track record of fostering meaningful connections and developing innovative programs positions her as a key figure in driving ABEP's mission forward.In her role, Robinson will:● Oversee transformative programs that empower individuals and businesses to achieve financial independence and long-term success.● Lead strategic outreach initiatives to engage community organizations, ensuring ABEP’s resources and services are accessible and impactful.● Forge partnerships with stakeholders and organizations that share ABEP’s vision of economic justice and community upliftment.● Work with the ABEP FEC Task Force in delivering a financial education curriculum that is impactful“I am deeply honored to join ABEP in this role,” Robinson said. “Equipping individuals with the financial education tools and resources they need to build wealth is my passion. As a single mother, I’ve faced the challenges of financial stability firsthand and am committed to empowering others to overcome similar obstacles and create opportunities for future generations.”While ABEP’s Financial Empowerment Center has already made a significant impact by offering resources such as financial education workshops and one-on-one coaching, Robinson will work directly with the ABEP FEC Task Force to expand the organization’s reach and enhance programs to meet the evolving needs of the community.ABEP is set to deepen its engagement and ensure that individuals and businesses thrive in a rapidly changing economic landscape.About the Association for Black Economic PowerThe Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) established Minnesota’s first Black-led credit union and is dedicated to promoting economic justice, building wealth and driving systemic change. Through its Financial Empowerment Center and other initiatives, ABEP provides the tools, resources, and advocacy needed to empower individuals and businesses across Minnesota. For more information about ABEP or to learn how you can support its mission, visit http://www.abepmpls.org

