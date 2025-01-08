Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 09, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 09, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Butler
|Miami University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Columbus State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Wright State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Ohio Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Village of Rawson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Madison
|London Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Edison State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Five Rivers MetroParks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Trotwood-Madison City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Portage
|Community Improvement Corporation of Ravenna
1/1/2023 TO 5/10/2024
|Basic Audit
|Richland
|Lexington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Shelby
|Western Ohio Computer Organization
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Manchester Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Schnee Learning Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Vinton
|Eagle Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Community Correctional Center of Butler Clermont and Warren
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
