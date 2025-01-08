Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 09, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 09, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Butler Miami University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Columbus State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Wright State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Ohio Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Village of Rawson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Henry Northwest State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Madison London Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Edison State Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Five Rivers MetroParks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Trotwood-Madison City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage Community Improvement Corporation of Ravenna
1/1/2023 TO 5/10/2024		 Basic Audit
Richland Lexington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Shelby Western Ohio Computer Organization
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Manchester Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Schnee Learning Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Vinton Eagle Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Warren Community Correctional Center of Butler Clermont and Warren
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

