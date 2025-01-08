Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 09, 2025

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 09, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Butler Miami University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Columbus State Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Wright State University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Ohio Valley Educational Service Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Village of Rawson

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Henry Northwest State Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hocking Marion Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Madison London Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Edison State Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Five Rivers MetroParks

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Trotwood-Madison City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Pike Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Portage Community Improvement Corporation of Ravenna

1/1/2023 TO 5/10/2024 Basic Audit Richland Lexington Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Scioto South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Shelby Western Ohio Computer Organization

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Manchester Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Schnee Learning Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Vinton Eagle Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Warren Community Correctional Center of Butler Clermont and Warren

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

