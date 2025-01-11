Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Linked to Increased Risk of Cervical Artery Dissection: New Study

A recent study has uncovered a significant association between systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and an increased risk of cervical artery dissection (CeAD).

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study has uncovered a significant association between systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and an increased risk of cervical artery dissection (CeAD). The study found that individuals diagnosed with SLE were more than twice as likely to experience CeAD compared to matched non-lupus controls over a four-year follow-up period.

Cervical artery dissection is a serious condition characterized by a tear in the wall of a major neck artery, which can lead to stroke. While some risk factors for CeAD, such as hypertension, are well recognized, others remain poorly understood, contributing to delays in diagnosis and treatment in clinical practice. Previous research suggesting a potential inflammatory or autoimmune role in CeAD prompted the authors to focus their study on SLE, a condition marked by these disease processes.

The cohort study included data from over 154,000 patients aged 10 and older within a U.S. electronic medical records network spanning from 2012 to 2020. To minimize confounding, the authors excluded patients with prior CeAD and used propensity matching to balance cohorts with respect to other risk factors such as hypertension. The findings revealed that the incidence of CeAD was significantly higher in the SLE cohort (0.08%) compared to non-lupus controls (0.04%), yielding a risk ratio of 2.33. This indicates that individuals with SLE had a 133% greater likelihood of developing CeAD compared to matched controls.

Eric Chun-Pu Chu, chiropractor and senior author of the study, emphasized the significance of these findings: “Understanding the link between SLE and CeAD can enable clinicians to identify at-risk patients earlier, potentially preventing serious consequences such as stroke.” His article was listed as the top 3 2023 study in the Scientific Reports.

This study not only highlights the elevated risk of CeAD among patients with SLE but also calls for further research into the underlying mechanisms contributing to this association, particularly chronic inflammation and autoimmunity. In addition to assessing the incidence of CeAD over four years, the research examined the cumulative incidence, revealing a gradual increase in CeAD risk among SLE patients.

The authors advocate for corroboration of their findings with further studies, as well as call for a heightened awareness among clinicians about this association so that CeAD may be more readily detected.

The study was published in Scientific Reports (Sci Rep), a peer-reviewed open-access journal published by Nature Portfolio. The journal is known for its rigorous assessment of scientific validity and publishes across multidisciplinary fields. Sci Rep is one of the most-cited journals globally.

