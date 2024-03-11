Advancing Spinal Health in Hong Kong: CDAHK Welcomes New Leadership

Chairman: Dr Valerie Chu; Vice Chairman: Dr Jacky Yeung; Honorary Secretary: Dr Kary Lam; Honorary Treasurer: Dr Cherie Chau; PR committee: Dr Lee Wai Ting; Ethics/Education committee: Dr Anthony Lai CDAHK 2024 AGM

New Era of Leadership at the Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) to Enhance Spinal Health

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) proudly announces a new chapter in its leadership with the election of a dynamic cabinet, poised to lead the charge in advancing spinal health care for the Hong Kong community.

We express our profound appreciation to Dr. Eric Chun-Pu Chu for his remarkable decade-long tenure as CDAHK chairman. Dr. Chu's vision led to substantial growth within the association and his recent recognition for top research in Nature's Scientific Reports is a reflection of his unwavering commitment [1].

Looking forward, Dr. Valerie Chu steps into the role of Chairlady with a comprehensive plan to elevate the standards of spinal health in Hong Kong. As a female leader and her extensive experience on the executive committee since 2014, coupled with her leadership as the current Chair of the Hong Kong Chiropractors Council (HKCC), equips her with the insights necessary to spearhead strategic initiatives in the chiropractic field.

Vice Chairman Dr. Jacky Yeung will utilize his public relations acumen to amplify awareness and understanding of spinal health issues. His ongoing dedication will be central to improving the community's access to chiropractic care.

Dr. Kary Lam assumes the role of Honorary Secretary, bringing her strategic expertise to navigate the association towards enhancing spinal health services and education for the public.

The cabinet welcomes Dr. Cherie Chau as Honorary Treasurer, whose global perspective and dedication to holistic wellness will be instrumental in advocating for integrative approaches to spinal health.

Dr. Lee Wai Ting joins the PR committee with a wealth of experience in research and community engagement [2-5]. His contributions will be pivotal in fostering evidence-based practices and collaboration with international peers.

Dr. Anthony Lai, DC, with his international experience, will guide the Ethics/Education committee, ensuring CDAHK's educational initiatives reflect the highest standards in chiropractic care.

The CDAHK, as the largest chiropractic organization in Hong Kong, is dedicated to enhancing public health and wellness through advocacy, education, and research [6-10}. Under the new leadership, the association is committed to promoting optimal spinal health practices and preventing diseases before they occur, ensuring a healthier future for the people of Hong Kong.

About CDAHK

Founded in 2000, CDAHK actively engages in government consultations on health policies, providing professional advice and promoting public education on spinal health. The chairman's global leadership status was recognized with the prestigious David Chapman-Smith Honor Award at the 17th World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) Biennial Congress in 2023. The recent inauguration of the Hong Kong College of Chiropractic highlights our commitment to nurturing future chiropractors. CDAHK's dedication to public education is evidenced by the 22 awards (2013-2023) received on the largest global public health awards dedicated to promoting spinal health and well-being, World Spine Day Awards. Our research initiatives continue to make global impacts, affirmed by the International Board of Chiropractic Examiners (IBCE) Poster Award Poster Award at the WFC Biennial Congress. CDAHK's collaborative efforts with the government and industry partners reflect our dedication to addressing the diverse health service needs of our community.

