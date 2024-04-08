Hong Kong Chiropractor Eric Chu Achieves Top Researcher Status in International Chiropractic Study

Celebrating a TOP Author Achievement: Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu CDAHK Chiropractors Chairman: Dr Valerie Chu Vice Chairman: Dr Jacky Yeung Honorary Secretary: Dr Kary Lam Honorary Treasurer: Dr Cherie Chau PR committee: Dr Lee Wai Ting Ethics/Education committee: Dr Anthony Lai

Eric Chu has been recognized as the leading researcher in chiropractic community, as detailed in the study published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) is proud to announce that Dr. Eric Chun-Pu Chu has been recognized as the leading researcher in the global chiropractic community, as detailed in the landmark study "A bibliometric study on trends in chiropractic research from 1920 to 2023," recently published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

This comprehensive research provides a panoramic view of the chiropractic research landscape, highlighting the impressive ascent of China to the fifth position globally in terms of the number of published studies in clinical chiropractic research. The study underscores the significant progress and contributions of the chiropractic profession to neuro-musculoskeletal disorders and overall healthcare.

The CDAHK celebrates Dr. Chu's remarkable achievement in becoming the author with the most publications in this field. His extensive body of work and dedication to chiropractic research have not only brought honor to our organization but also to Hong Kong as a significant contributor to the global chiropractic research community.

The study emphasizes that the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom have been leading the charge in chiropractic research. However, with Dr. Chu's unparalleled contributions and the rise of China in the field, it is clear that Asia is rapidly becoming a central figure in the development and dissemination of chiropractic knowledge.

The University of Southern Denmark and Queens University in Canada were mentioned as prominent institutions, while the Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics (JMPT) and the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) were noted for their influential publications. The study also acknowledges Dr. Gert Bronfort for having the highest total citation count and highlights the seminal works of Eisenberg DM as the most cited in the field.

The CDAHK is committed to fostering a collaborative environment that supports research and the advancement of chiropractic care [1-5]. We are keen to build on the momentum generated by this study and invite academic institutions, healthcare practitioners, and researchers from around the world to engage with us in meaningful collaborations.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Chu for his outstanding contributions and encourage the public and professionals alike to explore the rich insights presented in this pivotal study. It is through such scholarly work that we can continue to advocate for the efficacy and integration of chiropractic care into mainstream healthcare systems." Dr Valerie Chu said, Chairlady of CDAHK.

About CDAHK

Founded in 2000, CDAHK actively engages in government consultations on health policies, providing professional advice and promoting public education on spinal health. The chairman's global leadership status was recognized with the prestigious David Chapman-Smith Honor Award at the 17th World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) Biennial Congress in 2023. The recent inauguration of the Hong Kong College of Chiropractic highlights our commitment to nurturing future chiropractors. CDAHK's dedication to public education is evidenced by the 22 awards (2013-2023) received on the largest global public health awards dedicated to promoting spinal health and well-being, World Spine Day Awards. Our research initiatives continue to make global impacts, affirmed by the International Board of Chiropractic Examiners (IBCE) Poster Award Poster Award at the WFC Biennial Congress. CDAHK's collaborative efforts with the government and industry partners reflect our dedication to addressing the diverse health service needs of our community.

Reference:

1. Chan AK, Ng GSN, Cheong BKC, Ng KKP, Chu EC. Sacral Chordoma Presenting as Back Pain in the Chiropractic Clinic: A Case Report. Cureus. 2023;15(5):e39810. Published 2023 May 31.

2. Chu EC, Cheng HY, Huang K, Yao K, Zhao J. Conservative Management of Low Back Pain and Scoliosis in a Patient With Rheumatoid Arthritis: Eight Years Follow-Up. Cureus. 2023;15(3):e36036. Published 2023 Mar 12.

3. Chu EC. Cervical Radiculopathy as a Hidden Cause of Angina: Cervicogenic Angina. J Med Cases. 2022;13(11):545-550.

4. Chu EC, Chen AT, Chiang R. Chiropractic care of Parkinson's disease and deformity. J Med Life. 2022;15(5):717-722.

5. Chu EC, Lin A, Huang KHK, Cheung G, Lee WT. A Severe Disc Herniation Mimics Spinal Tumor. Cureus. 2023;15(3):e36545. Published 2023 Mar 22.

香港朱君璞脊醫榮膺脊骨神經醫學研究領域榜首