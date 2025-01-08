St Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4000144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 / 01:14 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 660 Old Post Rd, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Operation without Consent of Owner

ACCUSED: Crystal Reynolds

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/07/2025 at approximately 01:14 AM The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from 660 Old Post Rd in Bradford, VT. Troopers were unable to locate the vehicle until receiving a second call at 03:14 AM advising the vehicle had returned to the residence. Upon arriving on scene Reynolds was located in the passenger seat. She was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/19/2025 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.