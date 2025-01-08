Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4000144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                          

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 /  01:14 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 660 Old Post Rd, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Operation without Consent of Owner

 

ACCUSED: Crystal Reynolds                                          

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/07/2025 at approximately 01:14 AM The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from 660 Old Post Rd in Bradford, VT. Troopers were unable to locate the vehicle until receiving a second call at 03:14 AM advising the vehicle had returned to the residence. Upon arriving on scene Reynolds was located in the passenger seat. She was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   02/19/2025 at 8:30 AM         

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

