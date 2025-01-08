St Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without Consent
CASE#: 25A4000144
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 / 01:14 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 660 Old Post Rd, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Operation without Consent of Owner
ACCUSED: Crystal Reynolds
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/07/2025 at approximately 01:14 AM The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from 660 Old Post Rd in Bradford, VT. Troopers were unable to locate the vehicle until receiving a second call at 03:14 AM advising the vehicle had returned to the residence. Upon arriving on scene Reynolds was located in the passenger seat. She was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/19/2025 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
