FAA Proposes $202,450 Civil Penalty against Brazos Valley Air Charter of Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $202,450 civil penalty against Brazos Valley Air Charter of Tulsa, Oklahoma, for allegedly performing improper maintenance on a Piaggio P180 airplane and then operating it when it was not airworthy.

On Oct. 11, 2022, a mechanic failed to use required methods while inspecting a main landing gear component for cracks as specified in an Airworthiness Directive, the FAA alleges. Additionally, the mechanic was not trained in the required method and was not provided required tools and equipment.

Brazos Valley operated the aircraft on approximately 83 flights between Oct. 11, 2022, and March 17, 2023, when it was not airworthy, the FAA alleges. On the last of these flights, the right main landing gear failed when the plane landed at Cincinnati Municipal/Lunken Airport in Ohio, causing damage to the aircraft.

The company has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.