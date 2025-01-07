Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Operations Center Ahead Of Winter Weather

TEXAS, January 7 - January 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) ahead of winter weather expected to impact the state, with the greatest impacts beginning tomorrow through the weekend.



“With below-freezing temperatures beginning to impact large portions of the state, Texas is increasing the readiness level of the State Operations Center to ensure resources are swiftly deployed to communities,” said Governor Abbott. “As the State of Texas mobilizes the emergency response resources Texans need to stay safe and warm, I urge everyone to remain weather-aware, regularly monitor road conditions before traveling, and heed guidance from state and local officials. I thank all the first responders and emergency management personnel for their efforts to help Texas communities brace for winter weather.”



According to the National Weather Service, a large area of the state is expected to face ongoing freezing and below-freezing temperatures throughout the rest of the week. Accumulating snow, sleet, ice and freezing rain is possible for northern, western, and central regions of the state.



At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM has requested representatives from the following members of the Texas Emergency Management Council report to the SOC and ensure their resources are ready to be deployed as needed:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway equipment and crews pre-treating and treating roadways; personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Yesterday, the Governor directed TDEM to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe winter weather.



Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from emergency officials and take precautions, including making a plan and preparing an emergency supply kit.



Texans can locate winter weather safety tips by visiting TexasReady.gov, find warming centers opened and operated by local officials at tdem.texas.gov/warm, and check road conditions at DriveTexas.org.

