Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Sex Offender Treatment Council

TEXAS, April 10 - April 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jeffery K. Fletcher and reappointed Elizabeth Cox to the Sex Offender Treatment Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, the Governor has appointed Grover C. Rollins, Psy.D. to the council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The council sets forth the standards for treatment and oversees the licensing of providers.

Jeffery K. Fletcher of Plano is the director, a clinician, and the supervisor at Fletcher Counseling, Inc. Fletcher received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin and a Master of Arts in Counseling from Texas State University.

Elizabeth Cox of San Antonio is director of Business Development for Lexus of San Antonio. She is a former appointee to the Supreme Court of Texas Children’s Commission, former executive board member for Family Violence Prevention Services for Bexar County and the Texas Biomedical Forum, and a founding board member and former president of the National Charity League, Mariposa Chapter in San Antonio. Cox received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from UT San Antonio and a graduate certificate in executive and leadership coaching and a Master of Arts in Dispute Resolution from Southern Methodist University.

Grover C. Rollins, Psy.D. of McAllen is a forensic psychologist for Rollins, York and Associates. He is a member of the Association for the Treatment and Prevention of Sex Abuse. Rollins received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a Master of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and a Doctor of Clinical Psychology from Capella University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.