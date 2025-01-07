Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Peebles To 497th Judicial District Court

January 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Peyton Peebles to the 497th Judicial District Court in Harris County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Peyton Peebles of Houston is a partner with Shellist Peebles McAlister, LLP, and owner of Peebles Law Firm, PLLC. Previously, he served as general counsel and staff attorney for the Harris County Office of Court Management, a solo practitioner for The Peebles Firm, and as an investigator and assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Independent Bar Association, Texas District & County Attorneys Association, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association, and the DUI Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, he is a guest presenter and competition team coach for the Kingwood High School Criminal Justice Program and a member of English Springer Rescue America. Peebles received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

Governor Abbott Appoints Peebles To 497th Judicial District Court

