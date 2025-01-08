State of Alaska Sues the Feds for Violating Congressional Directive to Develop Resources of 1002 Area

January 7, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ The State is suing the federal government for actions in 2024 that violate the statutory mandate of Congress to open oil and gas leasing and development in a section of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge known as the Coastal Plain.

Also called the Section 1002 Area, the 1.5 million acres on Alaska’s northern coast was set aside in 1980 by Congress for potential oil and gas development. In 2017, Congress instructed a federal agency to develop the resources there.

But in December 2024, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management unveiled a decision that negates Congress’ express call for oil and gas leasing and development on the Coastal Plain. Although the decision facially authorized DOI to lease approximately 400,000 acres of land, new severe restrictions on surface use and occupancy likely make any development economically and practically impossible, the complaint states.

“Interior’s continued and irrational opposition under the Biden Administration to responsible energy development in the Arctic continues America on a path of energy dependence instead of utilizing the vast resources we have available,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “These resources not only help our energy independence as a nation but also grows the Alaska economy and puts more money in the Alaska Permanent Fund for future generations. We have already heard comments from the incoming president that his administration will thankfully take a different tack and open up those areas that are meant to be developed. But unfortunately, we can’t wait for thatâ€”we have to challenge this unlawful action now.”

“Congress did not authorize a new direction for ANWR. President Biden’s Administration ignored the law and took this unlawful detour without even presenting their final decision to the public for comment,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. “We challenged the unprecedented cancellation of validly-executed leases after the first sale, and we’ll take on this fight as well.”

“These last-minute actions to restrict and complicate the Coastal Plain development program to the point of total dysfunction is yet another example of the Biden Administration’s shortsightedness,” said John Boyle, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. “The people of the United States, and especially the Alaskans who live within the Coastal Plain, deserve for the federal law that calls for development of these resources to be put to full effect.”

In July 2024 the State filed a suit over billions in lost revenue from nine canceled federal oil and gas leases in the Coastal Plain. That action remains pending.

