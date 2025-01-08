Gov. Justice delivers $1.8 million to the City of Bridgeport to support The Bridge Sports Complex expansion

The expansion is expected to be completed by Fall 2025, further establishing Bridgeport as a premier destination for regional and national youth sports events. The Water Development Authority approved $900,000 in funds from the Economic Enhancement Grant Funds for the project, and the Governor’s Office added an additional $900,000 through matching dollars. About The Bridge Sports Complex

The Bridge Sports Complex is a regional competition athletics facility and community asset designed and constructed to enhance the lives of the citizens of Bridgeport and north central West Virginia. The complex sits on 126 acres in Bridgeport and includes an outdoor turf field, baseball diamonds, multipurpose fields, a walking path, and the Citynet Center, which is an indoor facility with 156,000 square feet of courts, turf, aquatics, fitness, and more. The facility is a sports tournament destination venue attracting over 1 million visitors annually from the region. The complex has more than 6,000 members from Harrison County and beyond.

