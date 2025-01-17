Ascend, Inc. Welcomes Jill Carroll as Senior Vice President of Services

Jill Carroll Joins Ascend

Industry Veteran Jill Carroll Joins Ascend to Lead Service Delivery

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc. (Ascend), a leading provider of UKG services in North America, is thrilled to announce a key leadership appointment that will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional UKG implementations and maximize client success. Ascend welcomes Jill Carroll as its new Senior Vice President of Services. With over 18 years of deep expertise within the UKG ecosystem, Jill brings proven leadership and a strong track record of success to Ascend. Prior to joining Ascend, Jill held senior Services leadership roles, where she consistently exceeded client expectations and demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

In her new role at Ascend, Jill will focus on delivering premium services to businesses transitioning to the UKG platform, and supporting existing clients in fully leveraging their UKG investment. Her expertise will play a crucial role in expanding Ascend's service offerings to meet evolving market needs and ensuring our clients receive the highest level of support throughout their UKG journey.

"Jill will further propel Ascend’s growth and commitment to excellence. Her proven ability to lead with confidence, empathy, and a client-first approach makes her an invaluable addition to our team", said Mike Maiorino, President and COO of Ascend.

Throughout her career, Jill has achieved remarkable success in managing and growing service offerings for UKG Pro, WFM and Ready across the United States and Canada. Her proven track record in leading high-performing teams, driving operational excellence, and building strong client relationships aligns perfectly with Ascend's award-winning approach in servicing UKG clients.

Commenting on her new position, Jill Carroll stated, " Joining Ascend immediately felt like home. From the first conversation with the Executive Team to getting to know each Ascender, I have felt the loyalty and passion to take care of each other and their clients. The company's commitment to client success and its people-first culture deeply resonated with me. I am incredibly honored by the trust placed in me to lead, contribute to, and collaborate with this exceptional, talented team."

We are confident that Jill's leadership will further enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive UKG services across the entire suite of solutions. Her expertise and vision will be instrumental in solidifying our position as the premier exclusive UKG partner in North America, driving continued growth and ensuring our clients achieve maximum success with their UKG investment.

