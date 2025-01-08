St. Albans Barracks // Single vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2000079
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/03/2025 at approximately 1510 hours
STREET: Main St
TOWN: Fairfax
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Benoit Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clean and Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Earl Greenwood
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks responded to Main St in the town of Fairfax for the report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers made contact with the vehicle, a 2024 Ford F350, and the operator, identified as Earl Greenwood. After speaking with Earl and investigating the scene, it appears Earl attempted to swerve around an animal and entered the ditch on the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then down the ditch and up and over a driveway, resulting in some damage to the driveway. The vehicle was able to get back on the road and be driven away on it’s own power.
