St. Albans Barracks // Single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A2000079                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans                                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/03/2025 at approximately 1510 hours

STREET: Main St

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Benoit Rd

WEATHER:    Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clean and Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Earl Greenwood

AGE: 53    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks responded to Main St in the town of Fairfax for the report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers made contact with the vehicle, a 2024 Ford F350, and the operator, identified as Earl Greenwood. After speaking with Earl and investigating the scene, it appears Earl attempted to swerve around an animal and entered the ditch on the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then down the ditch and up and over a driveway, resulting in some damage to the driveway. The vehicle was able to get back on the road and be driven away on it’s own power.

 

 

 

