Derby Barracks / Two-car Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5000114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 0821 hours

STREET: VT Route 105

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Salem Derby Road

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Catherine Vanasse

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Timothy Hodges Sr.

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Severe front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks was dispatched to a report of a two-car collision at the intersection of VT Route 105 and Salem Derby Road in Derby. Investigation revealed that Catherine Vanasse, age 39 of Newport City VT, was operating a 2024 GMC Terrain north on Salem Derby Road, but was unable to stop the vehicle prior to entering the VT Route 105 intersection. Vanasse’s vehicle collided with a 2014 Ford Focus traveling east on VT Route 105, operated by Timothy Hodges Sr, age 46 of Newport City VT. No injuries were reported by either operator or passengers. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to severe front-end damage. Road conditions were found to be a factor as immediately prior to the crash Salem Derby Road was snow covered, and it was continuing to snow. Vanasse was issued a written warning for unreasonable and imprudent speed for conditions and hazards.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Derby Line Fire Department, Newport Ambulance Service, Ray’s Towing, and B&B Towing.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all drivers to decrease their speed in inclement weather and increase their stopping distance when road conditions are poor.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov