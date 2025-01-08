Derby Barracks / Two-car Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5000114
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 0821 hours
STREET: VT Route 105
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Salem Derby Road
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Catherine Vanasse
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Timothy Hodges Sr.
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Severe front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks was dispatched to a report of a two-car collision at the intersection of VT Route 105 and Salem Derby Road in Derby. Investigation revealed that Catherine Vanasse, age 39 of Newport City VT, was operating a 2024 GMC Terrain north on Salem Derby Road, but was unable to stop the vehicle prior to entering the VT Route 105 intersection. Vanasse’s vehicle collided with a 2014 Ford Focus traveling east on VT Route 105, operated by Timothy Hodges Sr, age 46 of Newport City VT. No injuries were reported by either operator or passengers. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to severe front-end damage. Road conditions were found to be a factor as immediately prior to the crash Salem Derby Road was snow covered, and it was continuing to snow. Vanasse was issued a written warning for unreasonable and imprudent speed for conditions and hazards.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Derby Line Fire Department, Newport Ambulance Service, Ray’s Towing, and B&B Towing.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind all drivers to decrease their speed in inclement weather and increase their stopping distance when road conditions are poor.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
