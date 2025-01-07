Suspect Arrested in an Attempted Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man who attempted to stab two employees inside of a business in Northwest.
On Monday, January 1, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the suspect entered a store in the 1700 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest, despite being previously barred from the premises. An employee alerted a security guard, who then approached the suspect to escort him out of the store. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab both employees, but fortunately neither was injured. The suspect fled the scene shortly afterward.
On Monday, January 6, 2025, 26-year-old Warran Welcome of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
CCN: 25000471
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.