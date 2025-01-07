Suspect Arrested in an Attempted Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man who attempted to stab two employees inside of a business in Northwest.

On Monday, January 1, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the suspect entered a store in the 1700 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest, despite being previously barred from the premises. An employee alerted a security guard, who then approached the suspect to escort him out of the store. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab both employees, but fortunately neither was injured. The suspect fled the scene shortly afterward.

On Monday, January 6, 2025, 26-year-old Warran Welcome of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25000471

