Generation Faraday Donates Over $200,000 in Lockable Phone Bags to LAUSD Schools to Support Focus and Mental Health

Currently, six LAUSD schools will receive Generation Faraday’s Max Lock bags

Generation Faraday's signal-blocking phone bags will reduce distractions and support mental health under the new Phone-Free Schools Act

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generation Faraday , a division of Mission Darkness and MOS Equipment, is proud to announce its leading-edge donation of over 10,600 signal blocking lockable phone bags, valued at more than $200,000, to select Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) campuses aiming to support student mental health and reduce classroom distractions in alignment with California's new Phone-Free Schools Act (AB 3216).The donation, made possible through private donors and advocates for safer learning environments, was facilitated via Generation Faraday’s F.I.R.M. Giveaway Program (Faraday for Improving Retention and Mindfulness). Inspired by ongoing research and public dialogue - including the work of Jonathan Haidt, renowned social psychologist and author of The Anxious Generation - the initiative reflects a growing movement to address the impact of smartphones on student well-being.Currently, six LAUSD schools— San Pedro High School, Gaspar de Portola Middle School, Belmont Senior High, Animo Watts College Prep Academy, Huntington Park Senior High, and Visual and Performing Arts at Legacy High School Complex—will receive Generation Faraday’s Max Lock bags. The donation, set to be delivered by mid-February, will immediately assist educators in creating phone-free learning environments without compromising student safety.Ryan Judy, CEO of MOS Equipment, underscores the program’s impact potential, stating, “Schools are under immense pressure to comply with legislation while also addressing student mental health concerns – all with limited financial resources. Our faraday bags offer a practical, tech-based solution that helps students stay focused while maintaining safety and accessibility. We’re honored to support LAUSD in setting a new standard for learning environments.”Unlike traditional locking pouches, which may still allow distracting message pings and noises, Generation Faraday bags prevent any communication signals, keeping students focused and less anxious about their devices. While some schools have previously banned devices outright, Generation Faraday provides a balanced solution by allowing students to retain possession of their devices for emergency use and convenience, while ensuring they remain inoperable and silent during the school day.Principals from the recipient schools have expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:"We’re incredibly excited to receive Generation Faraday bags as part of the F.I.R.M. initiative,” emphasized Brenda Barragan, Assistant Principal at Visual and Performing Arts at Legacy High School Complex. “These bags will help us create a more focused and engaged learning environment by reducing distractions and allowing students to fully immerse themselves in their studies. With the added security of knowing their devices are protected, our students can be more present, motivated, and ready to learn. We’re confident this will make a meaningful difference in their academic experience.”The timing of the donation comes amid growing concerns about the effects of smartphones on student focus and anxiety levels. Generation Faraday complements its product donation with educational resources, including gifting copies of The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt to every public middle and high school in Los Angeles, sparking conversations around digital dependency."We are grateful to be a recipient of Generation Faraday bags as part of the F.I.R.M. initiative,” stated Becky Garcia, Assistant Principal at Portola Charter Middle School. “As a school, we looked at a few types of phone bags and were impressed with the superior quality of the Generation Faraday bags. I am looking forward to seeing the positive effects these bags will produce in terms of improved student behavior and improved academics."In addition to the donation, Mission Darkness has expressed interest in potentially supplying the entire LAUSD district with free bags, further amplifying the impact of the initiative.For more information about Generation Faraday’s products or to inquire about the F.I.R.M. Giveaway Program, please visit generationfaraday.com or make contact via email: info@mosequipment.com.About Generation FaradayGeneration Faraday, a division of Mission Darkness and MOS Equipment, is a leading provider of faraday bags designed to block wireless signals. Originally developed for law enforcement and military applications, the company has expanded its product line to address educational needs, supporting student focus and mental wellness in schools across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.