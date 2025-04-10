Pickle Juice® Expands into Coles Supermarkets, Bringing Scientifically Proven Cramp Relief to More Australians

Pickle Juice®, the pioneering brand behind the only scientifically proven formula designed to stop muscle cramps at the neurological source, is now available at Coles Supermarkets across Australia.

The Functional Beverage is Now Available in 348 Stores Across Six States, Including NSW, Victoria and Queensland

Aussies have seen footy and tennis players drinking Pickle Juice to combat cramps and dehydration for years. ” — Blake Boulton

MESQUITE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickle Juice , the pioneering brand behind the only scientifically proven formula designed to stop muscle cramps at the neurological source, is now available at Coles Supermarkets across Australia. Starting today, consumers can find 75mL Extra Strength Shots of Pickle Juicein the International aisle at 348 Coles locations nationwide, with the largest concentration of stores in New South Wales and Victoria. This expansion marks a major milestone for Pickle Juice, reinforcing its growing demand and widespread recognition among Australian athletes, fitness enthusiasts, outdoor workers and even individuals experiencing nighttime leg cramps.For years, professional and amateur athletes across Australia have relied on Pickle Juiceto prevent and relieve muscle cramps during training and competition. The brand has developed a strong following among endurance athletes, runners, cyclists and rugby, tennis and soccer players who need rapid and effective cramp relief. However, the benefits of Pickle Juiceextend far beyond sports – its unique formula is just as effective for people who work in physically demanding jobs, individuals prone to dehydration and those dealing with debilitating nocturnal leg cramps. With its availability at Coles, Pickle Juiceis now more accessible than ever to all Australians seeking fast, natural and scientifically backed relief.“Australia has always been a key market for us, and we’ve seen firsthand the impact Pickle Juicehas had in the sports and wellness communities,” explained Sydney native Blake Boulton, Head of Global Sales for The Pickle Juice Company. “By partnering with Coles, we’re making it easier for everyday Australians to access an effective solution for muscle cramps, superior hydration and enhanced recovery. Whether you’re an elite athlete, a tradie working in the heat or someone who just gets cramps easily, Pickle Juiceis here to help.”Unlike traditional sports drinks that rely on added sugars and artificial ingredients, Pickle Juiceworks by targeting the neurological response that causes muscle cramps. It is scientifically proven to alleviate most muscle cramps within 60 seconds by interrupting the nerve signals that trigger involuntary muscle contractions. The proprietary, USDA Organic-certified formula contains no sugar, caffeine or artificial additives and delivers 15 times more electrolytes than standard sports drinks, making it one of the most effective hydration solutions on the market.“There’s also a common misconception that drinking leftover brine from a jar of gherkins will provide the same benefits as Pickle Juice,” continued Boulton. “Our formula is purpose-built to stop muscle cramps at the neurological source, and specifically designed to act quickly for the moments that catch you off guard. Aussies have seen footy and tennis players drinking Pickle Juice to combat cramps and dehydration for years. Now it’s even easier to be prepared and have a shot on hand thanks to our expansion into Coles Supermarkets.”Pickle Juiceis available in 348 Coles stores across six Australian states: New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania. While the majority of stores are located on the east coast, with strong distribution in NSW and Victoria, even Tasmania will see limited availability. This expansion further solidifies Pickle Juice’s growing presence in international markets and its mission to bring effective cramp relief to a broader audience.Find Pickle Juicein the international aisle at Coles Supermarket and stock up today.About Pickle JuicePickle Juiceis the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juiceuses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juicecan provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/

