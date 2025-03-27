Fare Co-op Named Official Rideshare Partner for Dolby Theatre & TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Fare Co-op is the world's first hybrid corporate/cooperative ride-hailing and delivery platform.

Fare Co-op partners with JEBS Hollywood Entertainment & New Chinese Theatre Holdings as the official rideshare for Dolby & TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under this agreement, Fare Co-op will be the official Black Car and Rideshare partner for both Theaters, offering guests a seamless, luxury transportation experience through the Fare Co-op app at a significant discount from the incumbents. This partnership will ensure premium, reliable, and affordable rides, while paying the drivers significantly more, for the many high-profile events hosted at these venues.Transforming Hollywood’s Rideshare Landscape with Fare Co-op’s AppThrough the Fare Co-op app, both theater guests and the general public will enjoy an affordable, fair, and transparent alternative to traditional rideshare services. Unlike Uber and Lyft, which are known for surge pricing and high service fees, Fare Co-op:• Lowers costs for consumers by eliminating surge pricing while still offering premium Black Car and rideshare services.• Pays drivers up to 90% of each fare, ensuring that all driver partners providing the service make even more money than what they would make during surge with Uber and Lyft.• Gives its driver-owners a voice and a share in the business, fostering a cooperative model where members collectively shape the future of the platform.• Offers a clear plan for the drivers to own the driverless vehicles that will replace them in the future, rather than being displaced by the likes of Uber and Lyft.By integrating tech-driven efficiency with cooperative ownership, Fare Co-op is building the future of fair, driver-owned transportation—and this partnership with two of Hollywood’s most iconic venues is a major milestone toward that vision.QuotesElie Samaha, manager of both theatres, stated:“This partnership with Fare Co-op is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation and excellence. By integrating the Black Car rideshare service into our venues, we are setting a new standard in guest experience that aligns perfectly with our legacy at the Dolby Theatre and TCL Chinese Theater, with the highest quality of service made possible thanks to Fare Co-op’s driver ownership model.”A.J. Attia, Chairman of Fare Co-op added:“We are thrilled to bring Fare Co-op’s mission of fairness and sustainability to such iconic venues. This is a step forward in proving that the rideshare model can work differently—one where drivers are paid fairly and have equity, customers pay less, and innovation serves everyone, not just big corporations that are ready to dismiss the drivers that helped build their massive companies, only to be replaced with autonomous vehicles, throwing the drivers to the curb.”About the CompaniesFare Co-op (Local Driver Federation Cooperative):Fare Co-op is a driver-owned cooperative dedicated to redefining the rideshare model by prioritizing fairness, transparency, and community empowerment. With a mission to provide sustainable mobility solutions and give drivers real ownership in the future of transportation, Fare Co-op is paving the way for an industry where drivers aren’t replaced by automation but own the technology that will shape it. Learn more at fare.coop.JEBS Hollywood Entertainment LLC owns and operates the renowned Dolby Theatre, a premier venue in Los Angeles for live engagements and film premieres. New Chinese Theatre Holdings LLC owns and operates the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard with a forecourt including hand prints of movie celebrities for the last 100 years.

