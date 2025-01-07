Attorney General Derek Brown Sworn-in, Releases Public Schedule 1/6/25-1/10/25

Brown will release calendar, put assets in a blind trust, and resign from boards

January 7, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 6, 2025)—Today marks a pivotal moment as Utah celebrates the inauguration of Utah Attorney General Derek Brown. Officially sworn in this morning, he is poised to make significant strides in advocating for the best interests of our state.

During the last two months, Attorney General Brown’s transition team—over 40 expert volunteers organized into 11 subcommittees—has conducted a thorough evaluation of the office. This bipartisan team includes subject matter experts in every legal and administrative aspect of the office, such as former Utah Solicitor General Tyler Green, former Utah State Auditor John Dougall, well-respected defense attorney Greg Skordas, former State Representative Lowry Snow, and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. The team has made many recommendations regarding the operation of the office and provided analysis that Attorney General Brown will use moving forward.

Attorney General Brown is committed to elevating and moving forward the Office of the Attorney General by upholding the highest legal and ethical standards. His vision includes transforming the Office into an exceptional workplace for the almost 600 talented attorneys and staff members who serve the public daily. Their contributions are vital to making Utah a safer and more prosperous state. Attorney General Brown is determined to ensure they have the resources and support that they need to support and protect the state.

Attorney General Brown said:

The real work begins today. I am dedicated to serving our state and transforming it into a better and safer place for all Utahns. I am excited about our new Executive Team, which is comprised of some of the most talented people I have ever worked with. I am confident that, with this team, we will propel the Office of the Attorney General into a new chapter for Utah. Our commitment to transparency, accountability, and results will define this new chapter. My 40-member transition team has been invaluable, providing insights that are currently being weighed and evaluated. Among the many recommendations I am implementing is the creation of an Executive Ethics Committee to help the office avoid potential conflicts of interest. In addition, we will be modernizing our technology to support the work of the office’s professionals. Today also marks the first day I will share my weekly public schedule on our website. As an elected official, the public will know how I spend my time, and my calendar will reflect that. I am also ready to engage with the press and address the tough questions head-on. Transparency and avoiding even the appearance of conflicts are essential, so I have taken extra steps beyond what is legally required of me in this role. For instance, our family has placed our assets into a blind trust to eliminate potential conflicts of interest. While I have also deeply enjoyed my service on the board of many nonprofit organizations, such as the Hale Centre Theatre, the Intermountain Suzuki Strings Institute, and most recently as Board Chair of the Foundation for the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind, I have stepped down from those boards to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest. Earning your trust is rooted in action, and these actions demonstrate that I am serious about earning the people’s trust and being accountable. Throughout my tenure, I will fight to protect the public and keep our children safe, defend the Constitution and fight federal overreach, maintain the highest standards of transparency and ethics in government, and work every day to make the Office of the Attorney General the premier law firm in the state. You will hear more about these priorities in the future. For now, my first step is to listen. I will meet with office members and key office partners in the coming months to understand their needs and how we can best advocate for Utah’s interests. I will also review all current litigation to make informed decisions about effectively using taxpayer resources to achieve meaningful results. This is a sacred responsibility, and I am fully committed to it. The law and both the Utah and U.S. Constitutions will be my guiding documents moving forward. I look forward to the next four years with hope and determination, believing that together we can make Utah a better place for generations to come.” ===

Key Points:

Attorney General Brown will release his public calendar on his website.

He will create an Executive Ethics Committee to guide him in issues of conflicts of interest.

Out of an abundance of caution and beyond the requirements of the law, the Browns have put their assets into a blind trust to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest.

In addition, Attorney General Brown has stepped down from all non-profit boards.

Please note the Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change. All travel for official business will be disclosed after it is complete for the safety of the Attorney General. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.

Monday, January 6

11:00 am: Private Swearing-in Ceremony

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 pm: Senior staff Swearing-in

Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol

12:30 pm: Senior staff lunch

Location: Crown Burger

Tuesday, January 7

10:00 am: Meet and Greet with Office of the Attorney General employees

Location: Heber Wells Building

12:30 pm: Inauguration service project

Location: Utah Food Bank

3:30 pm: Inauguration rehearsal

Location: George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater

Wednesday, January 8

10:00 am: Inauguration breakfast and ceremony

Location: George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater

3:00 pm: Executive Division Meeting

Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, January 9

9:00 am: Utah State Board of Education Swearing-in Ceremony

Location: Utah State Board of Education building

11:00 am: Attorney General Brown’s inaugural press conference

Location: Utah State Capitol

Media availability

Friday, January 10

No public events