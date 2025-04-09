AG Brown and Coalition Notify 9 Service Providers About Allegedly Illegal Robocalls 

April 9, 2025

Attorney General Derek Brown and 50 other attorneys general on the bipartisan Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force notified nine service providers that they may be violating state and federal laws by continuing to route allegedly unlawful robocalls across their networks. These warning letters include information about the task force’s investigation and analysis of each provider’s illegal and/or suspicious robocall traffic.

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force consists of 51 Republican and Democratic attorneys general. They investigate and take legal action against entities responsible for illegal robocalls across the country.

In addition to sending these warning notices and demanding that these companies stop transmitting illegal robocalls, the task force has also shared its concerns about these providers with it federal law enforcement partners, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The task force sent warning letters to the following companies:

Global Net Holdings. Global Net Holdings received at least 153 traceback notices for illegal and suspicious robocalls about government and financial imposters and impersonations, Amazon suspicious charges, credit card interest rate reductions, Medicare scams, Chinese package delivery scams, cable discount scams, utility disconnect scams, and others.

All Access Telecom. All Access Telecom received more than 356 traceback notices since the end of 2023 for illegal and suspicious robocalls about political impersonations, cable discount scams, government and financial imposters, Amazon suspicious charges, credit card “courtesy” calls, and others.

Lingo Telecom. Lingo received more than 105 traceback notices since the end of 2023 over robocalls involving Social Security imposters, utility disconnects, Amazon suspicious charges, student loans, and others.

NGL Communications. NGL Communications received at least 100 traceback notices since the end of 2023 for robocalls about COVID financial relief, student loan forgiveness, debt relief, DirecTV discounts, credit card interest rate reductions, and others.

Range. Range received more than 590 traceback notices since 2019 for robocalls about utilities rebates, Medicare advisors, financial impersonations and credit card interest rate reductions, auto warranties, and others.

RSCom Ltd. RSCom received nearly 1,000 traceback notices since 2019 for scam calls about tax relief, private entity imposters, utilities disconnects, travel scams, student loan forgiveness, and others.

Telcast Network. Telcast received at least 800 traceback notices about illegal and suspicious robocalls about financial and utility imposters, utilities rebates, Medicare advisors, Amazon, tax relief, and others.

ThinQ Technologies. ThinQ Technologies (known as Commio) received more than 500 traceback notices since 2019 about government imposters, debt relief/financing, loan approvals, Amazon suspicious charges, student loan forgiveness, DirecTV discounts, sweepstakes, and others.

Telcentris. Telcentris (known as Voxox) received more than 400 traceback notices since 2019 about scam calls about Social Security imposters, Amazon scam, student loans, and others.

Tips to avoid phone scams