Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/7/25-4/11/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, April 7
10:00 am: Mia Love Memorial Services
Location: Latter-day Saint Institute of Religion, University of Utah
12:20 pm: EPA and Transportation Roundtable
Location: Utah State Capitol
2:30 pm: National Association of Attorneys General Committee and Mission Foundation Meeting
Location: Online
Tuesday, April 8
8:00 am: Policy Briefing
9:15 am: Legal Briefing
10:20 am: Long-term Planning Discussion
12:35 pm: Policy Briefing
Wednesday, April 9
8:00 am: Policy Briefing
9:00 am: Legal Briefing
9:30 am: Legal Briefing
Thursday, April 10
Attorney General out for spring break
Friday, April 11
Attorney General out for spring break
