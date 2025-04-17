Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/7/25-4/11/25

April 17, 2025 The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, April 7 10:00 am: Mia Love Memorial Services Location: Latter-day Saint Institute of Religion, University of Utah 12:20 pm: EPA and Transportation Roundtable Location: Utah State Capitol 2:30 pm: National Association of Attorneys General Committee and Mission Foundation Meeting Location: Online Tuesday, April 8 8:00 am: Policy Briefing 9:15 am: Legal Briefing 10:20 am: Long-term Planning Discussion 12:35 pm: Policy Briefing Wednesday, April 9 8:00 am: Policy Briefing 9:00 am: Legal Briefing 9:30 am: Legal Briefing Thursday, April 10 Attorney General out for spring break Friday, April 11 Attorney General out for spring break

