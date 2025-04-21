Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/14/25-4/18/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, April 14
10:00 am: CASE Unit Meeting
Location: Salt Lake County
11:30 am: Case Screening
Location: Salt Lake County
1:00 pm: Interagency meeting
Location: TBD
2:30 pm: Case Screening
Location: Salt Lake County
3:00 pm: Senior Staff Meeting
Location: TBD
4:00 pm: Staff Meeting
Location: Online
Tuesday, April 15
10:00 am: Division Director meeting
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
1:00 pm: Policy briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
2:00 pm: Retirement Celebration
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
Wednesday, April 16
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
2:00 pm: Tour of the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory
Location: Salt Lake City
Thursday, April 17
12:00 pm: Office book club
Location: TBD
3:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Friday, April 18
12:00 pm: Utah Prosecution Council presentation
Location: Provo Marriott Hotel and Conference Center
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
