Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/14/25-4/18/25

April 21, 2025 The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, April 14 10:00 am: CASE Unit Meeting Location: Salt Lake County 11:30 am: Case Screening Location: Salt Lake County 1:00 pm: Interagency meeting Location: TBD 2:30 pm: Case Screening Location: Salt Lake County 3:00 pm: Senior Staff Meeting Location: TBD 4:00 pm: Staff Meeting Location: Online Tuesday, April 15 10:00 am: Division Director meeting Location: Heber M. Wells Building 1:00 pm: Policy briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General 2:00 pm: Retirement Celebration Location: Heber M. Wells Building Wednesday, April 16 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 2:00 pm: Tour of the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory Location: Salt Lake City Thursday, April 17 12:00 pm: Office book club Location: TBD 3:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General Friday, April 18 12:00 pm: Utah Prosecution Council presentation Location: Provo Marriott Hotel and Conference Center 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General

