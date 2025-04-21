Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,977 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/14/25-4/18/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, April 14 

10:00 am: CASE Unit Meeting 

Location: Salt Lake County 

11:30 am: Case Screening 

Location: Salt Lake County 

1:00 pm: Interagency meeting 

Location: TBD 

2:30 pm: Case Screening  

Location: Salt Lake County 

3:00 pm: Senior Staff Meeting 

Location: TBD

4:00 pm: Staff Meeting 

Location: Online

Tuesday, April 15 

10:00 am: Division Director meeting 

Location: Heber M. Wells Building 

1:00 pm: Policy briefing 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

2:00 pm: Retirement Celebration 

Location: Heber M. Wells Building 

Wednesday, April 16 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

2:00 pm: Tour of the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory 

Location: Salt Lake City 

Thursday, April 17 

12:00 pm: Office book club  

Location: TBD 

3:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Friday, April 18 

12:00 pm: Utah Prosecution Council presentation 

Location: Provo Marriott Hotel and Conference Center 

3:00 pm: Staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/14/25-4/18/25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more