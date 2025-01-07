California Supreme Court overturns murder conviction for mother whose partner murdered their son

When a drug-using father slammed his 2-month-old son’s head into the wall or floor and caused fatal injuries, juries convicted both parents of murder, finding that the child’s mother knew her partner was dangerous when she left their son in his care. But a divided state Supreme Court overturned the mother’s conviction Monday and narrowed the grounds for finding one parent guilty of a murder committed by the other parent.

