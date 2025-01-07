Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,217 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court overturns murder conviction for mother whose partner murdered their son

When a drug-using father slammed his 2-month-old son’s head into the wall or floor and caused fatal injuries, juries convicted both parents of murder, finding that the child’s mother knew her partner was dangerous when she left their son in his care. But a divided state Supreme Court overturned the mother’s conviction Monday and narrowed the grounds for finding one parent guilty of a murder committed by the other parent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Supreme Court overturns murder conviction for mother whose partner murdered their son

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more