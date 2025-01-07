Submit Release
Request for District Curriculum Contact Updates

Public Districts

Please be sure to update your District’s Curriculum Contacts in the NDE portal. “Curriculum Contacts” are staff who provide support related to curriculum, standards, instruction, and instructional materials. If appropriate, please provide a primary and secondary contact.

Curriculum Contacts can be updated via the NDE portal within the District Contact Information data collection. Contact your Superintendent for access.

