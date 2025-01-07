Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 07, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, January 7 - House of Representatives

January 7, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:55 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

Communications Received

As appointed by Article II, Section 4, of the Constitution of Pennsylvania for the meeting of the General Assembly the House of Representatives came to order at 12 noon.

Deputy Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of State, presented the election returns for all candidates for membership in the House of Representatives.

The Oath of Office was administered to the Members by the Honorable Debora Todd, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

The Oath of Office was then administered to the Speaker-Elect Joanna McClinton by the Honorable Timika Lane, Judge, Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

Presentation of the gavel was given by Dylisa McClinton to Speaker Joanna McClinton.

The Mace was placed on the Rostrum indicating that the House is in Session.

The Speaker appointed David Brogan as Parliamentarian of the House.

The House and Senate are required by statute to meet in Joint Session to certify election returns for the offices of Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer.

The Oath of Office was administered to Stephanie Latimore, Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau, by the Honorable Timika Lane, Judge, Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

Committees on Committees Report

Democratic Caucus

January 7, 2025

The Committee on Committees recommends the following Members to the following Committees:

Aging and Older Adult Services

Representative Madden, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Benham

Representative Borowski

Representative Carroll

Representative Cerrato

Representative Keith Harris

Representative Khan

Representative Kosierowski

Representative Krueger

Representative Parker

Representative Powell

Representative Prokopiak

Representative Rivera

Representative Smith-Wade-El

Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Representative Pashinski, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Cepeda-Freytiz

Representative Dougherty

Representative Friel

Representative Green

Representative Hanbidge

Representative Howard

Representative Khan

Representative Kinkead

Representative Parker

Representative Rabb

Representative Sappey

Representative Steele

Representative Takac

Appropriations

Representative Harris, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Abney

Representative Bellmon

Representative Brennan

Representative Curry

Representative Fleming

Representative Friel

Representative Gallagher

Representative Guzman

Representative Khan

Representative Kinkead

Representative Kosierowski

Representative Madsen

Representative Malagari

Representative Mayes

Representative Mullins

Representative Salisbury

Representative Sanchez

Representative Siegel

Representative Waxman

Representative Webster

Representative Young

Children & Youth

Representative McNeil, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bellmon

Representative Boyd

Representative Cerrato

Representative Curry

Representative Fleming

Representative Guenst

Representative Hanbidge

Representative Howard

Representative Kazeem

Representative Krajewski

Representative McAndrew

Representative Napoleon Nelson

Representative Parker

Commerce

Representative Conklin, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bellmon

Representative Amen Brown

Representative Carroll

Representative Cepeda-Freytiz

Representative Cephas

Representative Keith Harris

Representative Kenyatta

Representative Munroe

Representative Napoleon Nelson

Representative Parker

Representative Pielli

Representative Rabb

Representative Sanchez

Communications and Technology

Representative Ciresi, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Borowski

Representative Carroll

Representative Curry

Representative Davidson

Representative Dougherty

Representative Inglis

Representative Napoleon Nelson

Representative Powell

Representative Rivera

Representative Rusnock

Representative Siegel

Representative Takac

Representative Waxman

Consumer Protection and Utilities

Representative Burgos, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Benham

Representative Bizzarro

Representative Borowski

Representative Cephas

Representative Gallagher

Representative Hohenstein

Representative Isaacson

Representative Malagari

Representative Mullins

Representative Munroe

Representative Napoleon Nelson

Representative Pielli

Representative Steele

Education

Representative Schweyer, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Abney

Representative Curry

Representative Friel

Representative Isaacson

Representative Kazeem

Representative Napoleon Nelson

Representative O’Mara

Representative Otten

Representative Probst

Representative Prokopiak

Representative Smith-Wade-El

Representative Takac

Representative Young

Energy

Representative Fiedler, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Boyd

Representative Amen Brown

Representative Cerrato

Representative Davidson

Representative Donahue

Representative Friel

Representative Giral

Representative Inglis

Representative McAndrew

Representative Pielli

Representative Rusnock

Representative Steele

Representative Venkat

Environmental and Natural Resources Protection

Representative Vitali, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Amen Brown

Representative Fleming

Representative Hohenstein

Representative Isaacson

Representative Kazeem

Representative Otten

Representative Pielli

Representative Rivera

Representative Salisbury

Representative Siegel

Representative Steele

Representative Takac

Representative Webster

Ethics

Representative Schweyer, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Brennan

Representative Guenst

Representative Isaacson

Finance

Representative Samuelson, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Abney

Representative Cepeda-Freytiz

Representative Fleming

Representative Gallagher

Representative Haddock

Representative Keith Harris

Representative Inglis

Representative Krajewski

Representative Rabb

Representative Scott

Representative Venkat

Representative Waxman

Representative Webster

Game & Fisheries

Representative Kulik, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Davidson

Representative Dougherty

Representative Guenst

Representative Haddock

Representative Keith Harris

Representative Hohenstein

Representative Inglis

Representative Kazeem

Representative Matzie

Representative Merski

Representative Rusnock

Representative Steele

Representative Young

Gaming Oversight

Representative Harkins, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Carroll

Representative Cepeda-Freytiz

Representative Donahue

Representative Dougherty

Representative Friel

Representative Gallagher

Representative Giral

Representative Guzman

Representative Keith Harris

Representative McAndrew

Representative Merski

Representative Rusnock

Representative Scott

Government Oversight

Representative Cephas, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Dan Miller

Representative Otten

Representative Sanchez

Health

Representative Frankel, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Benham

Representative Borowski

Representative Boyd

Representative Hanbidge

Representative Howard

Representative Khan

Representative Kosierowski

Representative Krajewski

Representative Mayes

Representative Otten

Representative Sanchez

Representative Shusterman

Representative Venkat

Housing & Community Development

Representative Markosek, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Abney

Representative Boyd

Representative Amen Brown

Representative Cephas

Representative Green

Representative Krajewski

Representative Madsen

Representative Mayes

Representative Powell

Representative Probst

Representative Siegel

Representative Smith-Wade-El

Representative Waxman

Human Services

Representative Dan Williams, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bellmon

Representative Benham

Representative Cerrato

Representative Giral

Representative Green

Representative Keith Harris

Representative Khan

Representative Kinkead

Representative Mayes

Representative Otten

Representative Prokopiak

Representative Rivera

Representative Venkat

Insurance

Representative Warren, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Abney

Representative Brennan

Representative Cephas

Representative Haddock

Representative Kosierowski

Representative Malagari

Representative Merski

Representative Munroe

Representative Parker

Representative Sappey

Representative Schlossberg

Representative Scott

Representative Venkat

Intergovernmental Affairs & Operations

Representative Delloso, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Carroll

Representative Cepeda-Freytiz

Representative Davidson

Representative Donahue

Representative Dougherty

Representative Madsen

Representative Probst

Representative Prokopiak

Representative Rivera

Representative Rusnock

Representative Salisbury

Representative Siegel

Judiciary

Representative Briggs, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Carroll

Representative Donahue

Representative Hanbidge

Representative Hohenstein

Representative Howard

Representative Kenyatta

Representative Kinkead

Representative Mayes

Representative Dan Miller

Representative Pielli

Representative Rabb

Representative Sanchez

Representative Shusterman

Labor & Industry

Representative Dawkins, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Brennan

Representative Donahue

Representative Giral

Representative Green

Representative Haddock

Representative Kinkead

Representative Krajewski

Representative Merski

Representative Dan Miller

Representative O’Mara

Representative Scott

Representative Siegel

Representative Young

Liquor Control

Representative Deasy, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Benham

Representative Amen Brown

Representative Davis

Representative Giral

Representative Guzman

Representative Isaacson

Representative Kenyatta

Representative Malagari

Representative McAndrew

Representative Otten

Representative Powell

Representative Salisbury

Representative Shusterman

Local Government

Representative Freeman, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Borowski

Representative Donahue

Representative Fleming

Representative Haddock

Representative Hanbidge

Representative Kazeem

Representative Madsen

Representative Munroe

Representative Probst

Representative Prokopiak

Representative Salisbury

Representative Sappey

Representative Smith-Wade-El

Professional Licensure

Representative Burns, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Davidson

Representative Gallagher

Representative Guenst

Representative Guzman

Representative Kenyatta

Representative Kosierowski

Representative Malagari

Representative Merski

Representative Dan Miller

Representative Mullins

Representative Munroe

Representative Smith-Wade-El

Representative Venkat

Rules

Representative Bradford, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bizzarro

Representative Daley

Representative Davis

Representative Dawkins

Representative Fiedler

Representative Frankel

Representative Harkins

Representative Jordan Harris

Representative Kosierowski

Representative Krueger

Representative Matzie

Representative McClinton

Representative McNeil

Representative Parker

Representative Sanchez

Representative Schlossberg

Representative Shusterman

State Government

Representative Hill-Evans, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Boyd

Representative Brennan

Representative Davidson

Representative Green

Representative Guenst

Representative Howard

Representative Inglis

Representative Kenyatta

Representative Probst

Representative Sanchez

Representative Shusterman

Representative Waxman

Representative Webster

Tourism & Economic and Recreational Development

Representative Daley, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bellmon

Representative Boyd

Representative Brennan

Representative Cepeda-Freytiz

Representative Cerrato

Representative Powell

Representative Probst

Representative Prokopiak

Representative Rivera

Representative Rusnock

Representative Steele

Representative Takac

Representative Young

Transportation

Representative Neilson, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bellmon

Representative Curry

Representative Guzman

Representative Hohenstein

Representative Isaacson

Representative Madsen

Representative McAndrew

Representative Mullins

Representative O’Mara

Representative Powell

Representative Sappey

Representative Shusterman

Representative Siegel

Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

Representative Solomon, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Borowski

Representative Amen Brown

Representative Dougherty

Representative Guenst

Representative Haddock

Representative Inglis

Representative Munroe

Representative O’Mara

Representative Pielli

Representative Sappey

Representative Scott

Representative Takac

Representative Webster

Sincerely,

Representative Dan Miller

Majority Chair, Committee on Committees

Committees on Committees Report

Republican Caucus

January 6, 2025

The Committee on Committees recommends the following Members to the following Committees:

Aging and Older Adult Services

Representative Mentzer, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Marla Brown

Representative Gleim

Representative Mike Jones

Representative Kozak

Representative Labs

Representative Marcell

Representative Eric Nelson

Representative Pugh

Representative Rasel

Representative Schlegel

Representative Stehr

Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Representative Moul, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Borowicz

Representative Cook

Representative Hamm

Representative Thomas Jones

Representative Kerwin

Representative Krupa

Representative Lawrence

Representative Mustello

Representative Stambaugh

Representative Stender

Representative Zimmerman

Appropriations

Representative Struzzi, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Barton

Representative Marla Brown

Representative Davanzo

Representative Ecker

Representative Flood

Representative Kail

Representative Krupa

Representative Kutz

Representative Mako

Representative Marcell

Representative Mustello

Representative Eric Nelson

Rpresentative Olsommer

Representative Warner

Children & Youth

Representative Klunk, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Barger

Representative Day

Representative Flick

Representative Hogan

Representative Kozak

Representative Mackenzie

Representative Mihalek

Representative Pugh

Representative Schlegel

Representative Walsh

Representative Zimmerman

Commerce

Representative Lawrence, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Barger

Representative Marla Brown

Representative D'Orsie

Representative Gaydos

Representative Gleim

Representative Labs

Representative Marcell

Representative Olsommer

Representative Scheuren

Representative Shaffer

Representative Twardzik

Communications and Technology

Representative Ortitay, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative D'Orsie

Representative Day

Representative Ecker

Representative Gaydos

Representative Irvin

Representative Leadbeter

Representative Eric Nelson

Representative Reichard

Representative Rigby

Representative Scialabba

Representative Stehr

Consumer Protection and Utilities

Representative Metzgar, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Hogan

Representative Kail

Representative Kauffman

Representative Kutz

Representative Major

Representative Mehaffie

Representative Mihalek

Representative Ryncavage

Representative Tomlinson

Representative Warner

Representative Craig Williams

Education

Representative Cutler, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Anderson

Representative Cooper

Representative D'Orsie

Representative Gleim

Representative Kozak

Representative Mackenzie

Representative Ortitay

Representative Rasel

Representative Schlegel

Representative Scialabba

Representative Watro

Energy

Representative Causer, elected tos erve and appointed chair.

Representative Armanini

Representative Barton

Representative Cook

Representative Hamm

Representative Kail

Representative Kephart

Representative Mihalek

Representative Rapp

Representative Stambaugh

Representative Warner

Representative Williams

Environmental and Natural Resources Protection

Representative Rader, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bashline

Representative Day

Representative Flick

Representative Hogan

Representative Mehaffie

Representative Pugh

Representative Schmitt

Representative Shaffer

Representative Stender

Representative Twardzik

Representative Wentling

Ethics

Representative Metzgar, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bonner

Representative Klunk

Representative Mako

Finance

Representative Greiner, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Davanzo

Representative Fritz

Representative Gaydos

Representative Mike Jones

Representative Kephart

Representative Kutz

Representative Mako

Representative Rossi

Representative Ryncavage

Representative Stambaugh

Representative Stender

Game & Fisheries

Representative Maloney, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Banta

Representative Cook

Representative Davanzo

Representative Kerwin

Representative Kuzma

Representative Labs

Representative Olsommer

Representative Reichard

Representative Smith

Representative Wentling

Gaming Oversight

Representative Diamond, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Benninghoff

Representative Fritz

Representative Hogan

Representative Kephart

Representative Mehaffie

Representative Mustello

Representative Rossi

Representative Ryncavage

Representative Tomlinson

Representative Warner

Representative Craig Williams

Government Oversight

Representative Craig Williams, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bonner

Representative Kephart

Representative Krupa

Health

Representative Rapp, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bonner

Representative Borowicz

Representative Marla Brown

Representative Day

Representative Mike Jones

Representative Krupa

Representative Rossi

Representative Stehr

Representative Twardzik

Representative Walsh

Representative Zimmerman

Housing & Community Development

Representative Irvin, elected to serve and appointed as chair.

Representative Bashline

Representative Thomas Jones

Representative Kephart

Representative Mackenzie

Representative Major

Representative Rasel

Representative Rossi

Representative Shaffer

Representative Tomlinson

Representative Walsh

Representative Weaknect

Human Services

Representative Heffley, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Anderson

Representative Bashline

Representative Flick

Representative Flood

Representative Hogan

Representative Labs

Representative Mackenzie

Representative Pugh

Representative Reichard

Representative Schlegel

Representative Weaknecht

Insurance

Representative Pickett, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Bernstine

Representative Flood

Representative Fritz

Representative Greiner

Representative Kutz

Representative Leadbeter

Representative Eric Nelson

Representative Olsommer

Representative Schmitt

Representative Watro

Representative Zimmerman

Intergovernmental Affairs & Operations

Representative Staats, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Barton

Representative Bernstine

Representative Borowicz

Representative Fink

Representative Mike Jones

Representative Kutz

Representative Major

Representative Mentzer

Representative Olsommer

Representative Rasel

Representative Scheuren

Judiciary

Representative Kauffman, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Bonner

Representative Borowicz

Representative Ecker

Representative Hamm

Representative Kail

Representative Kerwin

Representative Klunk

Representative Kuzma

Representative Leadbeter

Representative Rigby

Representative Scialabba

Labor & Industry

Representative Grove, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Anderson

Representative Barger

Representative Bernstine

Representative Cooper

Representative D’Orsie

Representative Ecker

Representative Fink

Representative Gleim

Representative Mike Jones

Representative Reichard

Representative Rossi

Liquor Control

Representative Fee, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Armanini

Representative Fritz

Representative Gaydos

Representative Leadbeter

Representative Major

Representative Mehaffie

Representative Mihalek

Representative Mustello

Representative Rigby

Representative Smith

Representative Stehr

Local Government

Representative Brett Miller, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Banta

Representative Fink

Representative Flick

Representative Thomas Jones

Representative Kozak

Representative Kuzma

Representative Reichard

Representative Ryncavage

Representative Watro

Representative Weaknecht

Representative Wentling

Professional Licensure

Representative Emrick, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Cutler

Representative Ecker

Representative Emrick

Representative Gaydos

Representative Kuzma

Representative Mako

Representative Marcell

Representative Mehaffie

Representative Scheuren

Representative Tomlinson

Representative Watro

Rules

Representative Topper, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Benninghoff

Representative Cutler

Representative Delozier

Representative Fritz

Representative Kauffman

Representative Klunk

Representative Kutz

Representative Lawrence

Representative Pickett

Representative Rowe

Representative Struzzi

Representative White

State Government

Representative Roae, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Banta

Representative Barger

Representative Bonner

Representative Marla Brown

Representative Diamond

Representative Fink

Representative Kozak

Representative Scialabba

Representative Shaffer

Representative Walsh

Representative Weaknecht

Tourism & Economic and Recreational Development

Representative James, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Armanini

Representative Banta

Representative Barger

Representative Cook

Representative Cooper

Representative Flick

Representative Thomas Jones

Representative Pickett

Representative Smith

Representative Twardzik

Representative Wentling

Transportation

Representative Gillen, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Banta

Representative Bashline

Representative Cooper

Representative Hamm

Representative Kerwin

Representative Krupa

Representative Major

Representative Rigby

Representative Watro

Representative Craig Williams

Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

Representative Gillen, elected to serve and appointed chair.

Representative Bashline

Representative Cooper

Representative Hamm

Representative Kerwin

Representative Krupa

Representative Major

Representative Rigby

Representative Stender

Representative Watro

Representative Craig Williams

Sincerely,

Representative Pickett

Minority Chair, Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate

January 7, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in Joint Session on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of witnessing the opening, counting and computing of the official returns of the election for Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer, held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in the several counties of the Commonwealth, and to elect the Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

January 7, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, January 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, January 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Resolution for the election of the Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Motion to Elect Speaker Adopted Representative Joanna McClinton – Representative Jesse Topper 101-101 Representative Topper withdraws candidacy Representative McClinton elected Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Voice Vote Resolution for the appointment as Teller on the part of the House of Representatives to open and computer the vote for Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer in a joint session of the Senate and House Adopted HR1 A Resolution adopting permanent rules for the House of Representatives, further providing for definitions, for order of business, for fiscal notes, for consideration of bills, for third consideration and final passage bills, for House and concurrent resolutions, for standing committees and subcommittees, for powers and duties of standing committees and subcommittees, for public hearings, for discharge of committees, for lay on the table and for previous question. 196-6

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, January 27, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.