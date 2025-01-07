Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 07, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, January 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 7, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 2:55 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
As appointed by Article II, Section 4, of the Constitution of Pennsylvania for the meeting of the General Assembly the House of Representatives came to order at 12 noon.
Deputy Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of State, presented the election returns for all candidates for membership in the House of Representatives.
The Oath of Office was administered to the Members by the Honorable Debora Todd, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
The Oath of Office was then administered to the Speaker-Elect Joanna McClinton by the Honorable Timika Lane, Judge, Superior Court of Pennsylvania.
Presentation of the gavel was given by Dylisa McClinton to Speaker Joanna McClinton.
The Mace was placed on the Rostrum indicating that the House is in Session.
The Speaker appointed David Brogan as Parliamentarian of the House.
The House and Senate are required by statute to meet in Joint Session to certify election returns for the offices of Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer.
The Oath of Office was administered to Stephanie Latimore, Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau, by the Honorable Timika Lane, Judge, Superior Court of Pennsylvania.
Committees on Committees Report
Democratic Caucus
January 7, 2025
The Committee on Committees recommends the following Members to the following Committees:
Aging and Older Adult Services
Representative Madden, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Benham
Representative Borowski
Representative Carroll
Representative Cerrato
Representative Keith Harris
Representative Khan
Representative Kosierowski
Representative Krueger
Representative Parker
Representative Powell
Representative Prokopiak
Representative Rivera
Representative Smith-Wade-El
Agriculture and Rural Affairs
Representative Pashinski, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Cepeda-Freytiz
Representative Dougherty
Representative Friel
Representative Green
Representative Hanbidge
Representative Howard
Representative Khan
Representative Kinkead
Representative Parker
Representative Rabb
Representative Sappey
Representative Steele
Representative Takac
Appropriations
Representative Harris, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Abney
Representative Bellmon
Representative Brennan
Representative Curry
Representative Fleming
Representative Friel
Representative Gallagher
Representative Guzman
Representative Khan
Representative Kinkead
Representative Kosierowski
Representative Madsen
Representative Malagari
Representative Mayes
Representative Mullins
Representative Salisbury
Representative Sanchez
Representative Siegel
Representative Waxman
Representative Webster
Representative Young
Children & Youth
Representative McNeil, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bellmon
Representative Boyd
Representative Cerrato
Representative Curry
Representative Fleming
Representative Guenst
Representative Hanbidge
Representative Howard
Representative Kazeem
Representative Krajewski
Representative McAndrew
Representative Napoleon Nelson
Representative Parker
Commerce
Representative Conklin, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bellmon
Representative Amen Brown
Representative Carroll
Representative Cepeda-Freytiz
Representative Cephas
Representative Keith Harris
Representative Kenyatta
Representative Munroe
Representative Napoleon Nelson
Representative Parker
Representative Pielli
Representative Rabb
Representative Sanchez
Communications and Technology
Representative Ciresi, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Borowski
Representative Carroll
Representative Curry
Representative Davidson
Representative Dougherty
Representative Inglis
Representative Napoleon Nelson
Representative Powell
Representative Rivera
Representative Rusnock
Representative Siegel
Representative Takac
Representative Waxman
Consumer Protection and Utilities
Representative Burgos, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Benham
Representative Bizzarro
Representative Borowski
Representative Cephas
Representative Gallagher
Representative Hohenstein
Representative Isaacson
Representative Malagari
Representative Mullins
Representative Munroe
Representative Napoleon Nelson
Representative Pielli
Representative Steele
Education
Representative Schweyer, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Abney
Representative Curry
Representative Friel
Representative Isaacson
Representative Kazeem
Representative Napoleon Nelson
Representative O’Mara
Representative Otten
Representative Probst
Representative Prokopiak
Representative Smith-Wade-El
Representative Takac
Representative Young
Energy
Representative Fiedler, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Boyd
Representative Amen Brown
Representative Cerrato
Representative Davidson
Representative Donahue
Representative Friel
Representative Giral
Representative Inglis
Representative McAndrew
Representative Pielli
Representative Rusnock
Representative Steele
Representative Venkat
Environmental and Natural Resources Protection
Representative Vitali, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Amen Brown
Representative Fleming
Representative Hohenstein
Representative Isaacson
Representative Kazeem
Representative Otten
Representative Pielli
Representative Rivera
Representative Salisbury
Representative Siegel
Representative Steele
Representative Takac
Representative Webster
Ethics
Representative Schweyer, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Brennan
Representative Guenst
Representative Isaacson
Finance
Representative Samuelson, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Abney
Representative Cepeda-Freytiz
Representative Fleming
Representative Gallagher
Representative Haddock
Representative Keith Harris
Representative Inglis
Representative Krajewski
Representative Rabb
Representative Scott
Representative Venkat
Representative Waxman
Representative Webster
Game & Fisheries
Representative Kulik, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Davidson
Representative Dougherty
Representative Guenst
Representative Haddock
Representative Keith Harris
Representative Hohenstein
Representative Inglis
Representative Kazeem
Representative Matzie
Representative Merski
Representative Rusnock
Representative Steele
Representative Young
Gaming Oversight
Representative Harkins, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Carroll
Representative Cepeda-Freytiz
Representative Donahue
Representative Dougherty
Representative Friel
Representative Gallagher
Representative Giral
Representative Guzman
Representative Keith Harris
Representative McAndrew
Representative Merski
Representative Rusnock
Representative Scott
Government Oversight
Representative Cephas, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Dan Miller
Representative Otten
Representative Sanchez
Health
Representative Frankel, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Benham
Representative Borowski
Representative Boyd
Representative Hanbidge
Representative Howard
Representative Khan
Representative Kosierowski
Representative Krajewski
Representative Mayes
Representative Otten
Representative Sanchez
Representative Shusterman
Representative Venkat
Housing & Community Development
Representative Markosek, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Abney
Representative Boyd
Representative Amen Brown
Representative Cephas
Representative Green
Representative Krajewski
Representative Madsen
Representative Mayes
Representative Powell
Representative Probst
Representative Siegel
Representative Smith-Wade-El
Representative Waxman
Human Services
Representative Dan Williams, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bellmon
Representative Benham
Representative Cerrato
Representative Giral
Representative Green
Representative Keith Harris
Representative Khan
Representative Kinkead
Representative Mayes
Representative Otten
Representative Prokopiak
Representative Rivera
Representative Venkat
Insurance
Representative Warren, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Abney
Representative Brennan
Representative Cephas
Representative Haddock
Representative Kosierowski
Representative Malagari
Representative Merski
Representative Munroe
Representative Parker
Representative Sappey
Representative Schlossberg
Representative Scott
Representative Venkat
Intergovernmental Affairs & Operations
Representative Delloso, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Carroll
Representative Cepeda-Freytiz
Representative Davidson
Representative Donahue
Representative Dougherty
Representative Madsen
Representative Probst
Representative Prokopiak
Representative Rivera
Representative Rusnock
Representative Salisbury
Representative Siegel
Judiciary
Representative Briggs, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Carroll
Representative Donahue
Representative Hanbidge
Representative Hohenstein
Representative Howard
Representative Kenyatta
Representative Kinkead
Representative Mayes
Representative Dan Miller
Representative Pielli
Representative Rabb
Representative Sanchez
Representative Shusterman
Labor & Industry
Representative Dawkins, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Brennan
Representative Donahue
Representative Giral
Representative Green
Representative Haddock
Representative Kinkead
Representative Krajewski
Representative Merski
Representative Dan Miller
Representative O’Mara
Representative Scott
Representative Siegel
Representative Young
Liquor Control
Representative Deasy, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Benham
Representative Amen Brown
Representative Davis
Representative Giral
Representative Guzman
Representative Isaacson
Representative Kenyatta
Representative Malagari
Representative McAndrew
Representative Otten
Representative Powell
Representative Salisbury
Representative Shusterman
Local Government
Representative Freeman, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Borowski
Representative Donahue
Representative Fleming
Representative Haddock
Representative Hanbidge
Representative Kazeem
Representative Madsen
Representative Munroe
Representative Probst
Representative Prokopiak
Representative Salisbury
Representative Sappey
Representative Smith-Wade-El
Professional Licensure
Representative Burns, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Davidson
Representative Gallagher
Representative Guenst
Representative Guzman
Representative Kenyatta
Representative Kosierowski
Representative Malagari
Representative Merski
Representative Dan Miller
Representative Mullins
Representative Munroe
Representative Smith-Wade-El
Representative Venkat
Rules
Representative Bradford, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bizzarro
Representative Daley
Representative Davis
Representative Dawkins
Representative Fiedler
Representative Frankel
Representative Harkins
Representative Jordan Harris
Representative Kosierowski
Representative Krueger
Representative Matzie
Representative McClinton
Representative McNeil
Representative Parker
Representative Sanchez
Representative Schlossberg
Representative Shusterman
State Government
Representative Hill-Evans, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Boyd
Representative Brennan
Representative Davidson
Representative Green
Representative Guenst
Representative Howard
Representative Inglis
Representative Kenyatta
Representative Probst
Representative Sanchez
Representative Shusterman
Representative Waxman
Representative Webster
Tourism & Economic and Recreational Development
Representative Daley, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bellmon
Representative Boyd
Representative Brennan
Representative Cepeda-Freytiz
Representative Cerrato
Representative Powell
Representative Probst
Representative Prokopiak
Representative Rivera
Representative Rusnock
Representative Steele
Representative Takac
Representative Young
Transportation
Representative Neilson, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bellmon
Representative Curry
Representative Guzman
Representative Hohenstein
Representative Isaacson
Representative Madsen
Representative McAndrew
Representative Mullins
Representative O’Mara
Representative Powell
Representative Sappey
Representative Shusterman
Representative Siegel
Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness
Representative Solomon, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Borowski
Representative Amen Brown
Representative Dougherty
Representative Guenst
Representative Haddock
Representative Inglis
Representative Munroe
Representative O’Mara
Representative Pielli
Representative Sappey
Representative Scott
Representative Takac
Representative Webster
Sincerely,
Representative Dan Miller
Majority Chair, Committee on Committees
Committees on Committees Report
Republican Caucus
January 6, 2025
The Committee on Committees recommends the following Members to the following Committees:
Aging and Older Adult Services
Representative Mentzer, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Marla Brown
Representative Gleim
Representative Mike Jones
Representative Kozak
Representative Labs
Representative Marcell
Representative Eric Nelson
Representative Pugh
Representative Rasel
Representative Schlegel
Representative Stehr
Agriculture and Rural Affairs
Representative Moul, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Borowicz
Representative Cook
Representative Hamm
Representative Thomas Jones
Representative Kerwin
Representative Krupa
Representative Lawrence
Representative Mustello
Representative Stambaugh
Representative Stender
Representative Zimmerman
Appropriations
Representative Struzzi, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Barton
Representative Marla Brown
Representative Davanzo
Representative Ecker
Representative Flood
Representative Kail
Representative Krupa
Representative Kutz
Representative Mako
Representative Marcell
Representative Mustello
Representative Eric Nelson
Rpresentative Olsommer
Representative Warner
Children & Youth
Representative Klunk, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Barger
Representative Day
Representative Flick
Representative Hogan
Representative Kozak
Representative Mackenzie
Representative Mihalek
Representative Pugh
Representative Schlegel
Representative Walsh
Representative Zimmerman
Commerce
Representative Lawrence, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Barger
Representative Marla Brown
Representative D'Orsie
Representative Gaydos
Representative Gleim
Representative Labs
Representative Marcell
Representative Olsommer
Representative Scheuren
Representative Shaffer
Representative Twardzik
Communications and Technology
Representative Ortitay, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative D'Orsie
Representative Day
Representative Ecker
Representative Gaydos
Representative Irvin
Representative Leadbeter
Representative Eric Nelson
Representative Reichard
Representative Rigby
Representative Scialabba
Representative Stehr
Consumer Protection and Utilities
Representative Metzgar, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Hogan
Representative Kail
Representative Kauffman
Representative Kutz
Representative Major
Representative Mehaffie
Representative Mihalek
Representative Ryncavage
Representative Tomlinson
Representative Warner
Representative Craig Williams
Education
Representative Cutler, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Anderson
Representative Cooper
Representative D'Orsie
Representative Gleim
Representative Kozak
Representative Mackenzie
Representative Ortitay
Representative Rasel
Representative Schlegel
Representative Scialabba
Representative Watro
Energy
Representative Causer, elected tos erve and appointed chair.
Representative Armanini
Representative Barton
Representative Cook
Representative Hamm
Representative Kail
Representative Kephart
Representative Mihalek
Representative Rapp
Representative Stambaugh
Representative Warner
Representative Williams
Environmental and Natural Resources Protection
Representative Rader, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bashline
Representative Day
Representative Flick
Representative Hogan
Representative Mehaffie
Representative Pugh
Representative Schmitt
Representative Shaffer
Representative Stender
Representative Twardzik
Representative Wentling
Ethics
Representative Metzgar, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bonner
Representative Klunk
Representative Mako
Finance
Representative Greiner, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Davanzo
Representative Fritz
Representative Gaydos
Representative Mike Jones
Representative Kephart
Representative Kutz
Representative Mako
Representative Rossi
Representative Ryncavage
Representative Stambaugh
Representative Stender
Game & Fisheries
Representative Maloney, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Banta
Representative Cook
Representative Davanzo
Representative Kerwin
Representative Kuzma
Representative Labs
Representative Olsommer
Representative Reichard
Representative Smith
Representative Wentling
Gaming Oversight
Representative Diamond, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Benninghoff
Representative Fritz
Representative Hogan
Representative Kephart
Representative Mehaffie
Representative Mustello
Representative Rossi
Representative Ryncavage
Representative Tomlinson
Representative Warner
Representative Craig Williams
Government Oversight
Representative Craig Williams, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bonner
Representative Kephart
Representative Krupa
Health
Representative Rapp, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bonner
Representative Borowicz
Representative Marla Brown
Representative Day
Representative Mike Jones
Representative Krupa
Representative Rossi
Representative Stehr
Representative Twardzik
Representative Walsh
Representative Zimmerman
Housing & Community Development
Representative Irvin, elected to serve and appointed as chair.
Representative Bashline
Representative Thomas Jones
Representative Kephart
Representative Mackenzie
Representative Major
Representative Rasel
Representative Rossi
Representative Shaffer
Representative Tomlinson
Representative Walsh
Representative Weaknect
Human Services
Representative Heffley, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Anderson
Representative Bashline
Representative Flick
Representative Flood
Representative Hogan
Representative Labs
Representative Mackenzie
Representative Pugh
Representative Reichard
Representative Schlegel
Representative Weaknecht
Insurance
Representative Pickett, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Bernstine
Representative Flood
Representative Fritz
Representative Greiner
Representative Kutz
Representative Leadbeter
Representative Eric Nelson
Representative Olsommer
Representative Schmitt
Representative Watro
Representative Zimmerman
Intergovernmental Affairs & Operations
Representative Staats, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Barton
Representative Bernstine
Representative Borowicz
Representative Fink
Representative Mike Jones
Representative Kutz
Representative Major
Representative Mentzer
Representative Olsommer
Representative Rasel
Representative Scheuren
Judiciary
Representative Kauffman, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Bonner
Representative Borowicz
Representative Ecker
Representative Hamm
Representative Kail
Representative Kerwin
Representative Klunk
Representative Kuzma
Representative Leadbeter
Representative Rigby
Representative Scialabba
Labor & Industry
Representative Grove, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Anderson
Representative Barger
Representative Bernstine
Representative Cooper
Representative D’Orsie
Representative Ecker
Representative Fink
Representative Gleim
Representative Mike Jones
Representative Reichard
Representative Rossi
Liquor Control
Representative Fee, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Armanini
Representative Fritz
Representative Gaydos
Representative Leadbeter
Representative Major
Representative Mehaffie
Representative Mihalek
Representative Mustello
Representative Rigby
Representative Smith
Representative Stehr
Local Government
Representative Brett Miller, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Banta
Representative Fink
Representative Flick
Representative Thomas Jones
Representative Kozak
Representative Kuzma
Representative Reichard
Representative Ryncavage
Representative Watro
Representative Weaknecht
Representative Wentling
Professional Licensure
Representative Emrick, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Cutler
Representative Ecker
Representative Emrick
Representative Gaydos
Representative Kuzma
Representative Mako
Representative Marcell
Representative Mehaffie
Representative Scheuren
Representative Tomlinson
Representative Watro
Rules
Representative Topper, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Benninghoff
Representative Cutler
Representative Delozier
Representative Fritz
Representative Kauffman
Representative Klunk
Representative Kutz
Representative Lawrence
Representative Pickett
Representative Rowe
Representative Struzzi
Representative White
State Government
Representative Roae, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Banta
Representative Barger
Representative Bonner
Representative Marla Brown
Representative Diamond
Representative Fink
Representative Kozak
Representative Scialabba
Representative Shaffer
Representative Walsh
Representative Weaknecht
Tourism & Economic and Recreational Development
Representative James, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Armanini
Representative Banta
Representative Barger
Representative Cook
Representative Cooper
Representative Flick
Representative Thomas Jones
Representative Pickett
Representative Smith
Representative Twardzik
Representative Wentling
Transportation
Representative Gillen, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Banta
Representative Bashline
Representative Cooper
Representative Hamm
Representative Kerwin
Representative Krupa
Representative Major
Representative Rigby
Representative Watro
Representative Craig Williams
Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness
Representative Gillen, elected to serve and appointed chair.
Representative Bashline
Representative Cooper
Representative Hamm
Representative Kerwin
Representative Krupa
Representative Major
Representative Rigby
Representative Stender
Representative Watro
Representative Craig Williams
Sincerely,
Representative Pickett
Minority Chair, Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate
January 7, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in Joint Session on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of witnessing the opening, counting and computing of the official returns of the election for Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer, held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in the several counties of the Commonwealth, and to elect the Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
January 7, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, January 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, January 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
|
Resolution for the election of the Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives
Motion to Elect Speaker
|
Adopted
|
|
Representative Joanna McClinton – Representative Jesse Topper
|
101-101
|
|
Representative Topper withdraws candidacy
|
|
|
Representative McClinton elected Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives
|
Voice Vote
|
|
Resolution for the appointment as Teller on the part of the House of Representatives to open and computer the vote for Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer in a joint session of the Senate and House
|
Adopted
|
A Resolution adopting permanent rules for the House of Representatives, further providing for definitions, for order of business, for fiscal notes, for consideration of bills, for third consideration and final passage bills, for House and concurrent resolutions, for standing committees and subcommittees, for powers and duties of standing committees and subcommittees, for public hearings, for discharge of committees, for lay on the table and for previous question.
|
196-6
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, January 27, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
