State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder Applauds the Freedom Caucus’ Plans and Welcomes Future Collaboration

“Leadership is about bold vision and accountability. I commend the Wyoming Freedom Caucus for delivering both with their agenda for this session. Their commitment to standing up for Wyoming values and protecting our way of life is exactly what voters expect from their representatives. Two of the initiatives in their plan are topics I have worked hard on during my time in office.

As someone who spent the majority of my career in the coal and oil and gas industries before being elected, I applaud continuing the State Loan and Investment Board’s efforts to keep Environmental Social Governance (ESG) politics out of our state’s investments with legislation. Through my role on the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, I led the successful effort to eliminate the DEI Office. Knowing that legislative leadership is going to continue that work to ensure no one is discriminated against at UW is a positive step forward.

I look forward to rolling out my 2025 legislative agenda next week and working alongside all legislators to defend our state from the overreach of leftist ideologies and ensure Wyoming remains strong and free.”