Luck Companies growing quarry operations across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Luck Companies, a provider of crushed stone aggregates and environmental performance products, today announced it is growing its quarry operations across South Carolina. The company will develop new sites in Chester, Edgefield, Saluda and Spartanburg counties and expand its existing sites in Fairfield and Kershaw counties. The combined investment of $450 million will create 70 new jobs.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Virginia, Luck Companies provides materials and services through its three business units: Luck Stone, Luck Ecosystems and Luck Real Estate Ventures. The company serves as a partner for customers in the construction, civil engineering and environmental industries.

Luck Companies will invest $93 million to develop a new site in Chester County, creating 25 new jobs. Along with the quarry component, the site will include acreage dedicated to agricultural education and a multi-use, economic development portion.

Over the next 20 years, Luck Companies will invest $70 million to develop its 434-acre quarry site in Edgefield County, creating 10 new jobs.

In Saluda County, the company will invest $40 million over the next 10 years and create 10 new jobs to develop the 330-acre quarry site. The Edgefield and Saluda sites will support increased development along the Interstate 20 corridor.

The Spartanburg County site, located in Enoree, represents a $132 million investment over the next 20 years and approximately 25 new jobs. In addition to the quarry, this site will also feature opportunities for commercial development.

Luck Companies’ Fairfield County site, located along Highway 34 near Ridgeway, provides construction aggregate materials for the growing Interstate 77 corridor and includes space for future economic development. The company will invest approximately $90 million in this site, over the next 20 years, to meet growing demand.

Acquired in 2018, the Kershaw County site, located west of Highway 601 in Kershaw, makes products that support the building of roads and site development as well as larger stones that support coast protection. The company will invest an additional $25 million to build a permanent plant at this location.

The plants in Fairfield and Kershaw counties currently have over 30 existing employees.

QUOTES

“Our growth strategy is about expanding the reach of our people-focused mission. We believe in creating opportunities for our associates, and for those in the community. Our goal is to have a positive impact across the new communities we’re joining, including the counties of Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Saluda and Spartanburg.” -Luck Companies Chief Growth Officer Joe Carnahan

“Luck Companies’ decision to expand throughout the state showcases the opportunity and success that can be found in every corner of South Carolina. We celebrate Luck Companies’ ongoing investment, job creation and the impact the company continues to make in communities across our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud to have Luck Companies as a part of South Carolina’s vibrant business community. This $450 million investment, which will have a significant impact in six South Carolina communities, is another reason to celebrate in our state. Congratulations to Luck Companies on this exciting announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are delighted by Luck Stone’s commitment to invest $92 million on 277 acres in Chester County that will create 25 new jobs. To be a good neighbor, they even purchased an adjacent 90 acres and down zoned that parcel to agricultural to provide a buffer. This project is expected to lower both aggregate material and construction costs in our community. We are looking forward to seeing them breaking ground in the future.” -Chester County Administrator Brian Hester

“Edgefield County is a good fit for Luck Companies, and we are pleased they want to bring more jobs for our citizens.” -Edgefield County Council Chairman Dean Campbell

“Fairfield County is excited to be a part of the Luck Companies expansion plans for South Carolina. The $90 million investment in the Fairfield County community is just the beginning of economic development growth not only in Fairfield County, but across this great state. We are enthusiastic to have Luck Companies as a partner in growth for many years to come!” -Fairfield County Council Chairman Doug Pauley

“We are thrilled to have Luck Companies investing $25 million in Kershaw County as it strategically expands its footprint and operations in South Carolina. The creation of a permanent plant at this location in Kershaw County will support products that are used to build infrastructure, including roads throughout our state, and also protect the environment by limiting coastal erosion.” -Kershaw County Council Chairman Ben Connell

“We are very pleased to have Luck Companies locate in Saluda County. We look forward to their continued growth in the county.” -Saluda County Council Chairman Jim Moore

“Spartanburg County is excited to welcome Luck Stone to Enoree, and this significant, long-term investment will bring new opportunities to our community. We’re excited to kick off 2025 by being part of this statewide investment.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

“Luck Companies has a long history of serving communities. We are glad they have chosen our region for two locations and look forward to working with them for many years to come.” -Western SC Economic Development Partnership Board Chairman Gary Stooksbury

