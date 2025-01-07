Governor Josh Stein Proclaims January Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Today, Governor Josh Stein proclaimed January Human Trafficking Awareness Month and January 11 as Human Trafficking Awareness Day to bring attention to this crime and highlight ways North Carolinians can identify and help victims. From January 6 through 8, nine state government buildings in downtown Raleigh will be illuminated with blue lights to raise awareness for survivors and victims of human trafficking. The North Carolina Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement designated January 8 as an honorary #WearBlueDay for state employees who want to show support ahead of the national #WearBlueDay campaign on Saturday, January 11.

“Even one victim of human trafficking is one too many,” said Governor Josh Stein. "I am grateful that our state is taking real measures to combat this issue and raise awareness. We must stay vigilant and do everything we can to end this horrific crime."

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that deprives victims of their freedom and dignity,” said Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “Addressing this issue will take all of us, and can be achieved through partnership, continued funding, prevention, and prosecution.”

Human trafficking is a crime that involves using force or coercion to recruit, harbor, transport, provide, buy or sell human beings for labor and/or services. It is a crime that impacts people regardless of race, religion, gender, age, citizenship or socioeconomic status. However, it disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations including immigrants, refugees, Black and Indigenous people, members of the LGBTQ+ community and individuals living in poverty or experiencing abuse or violence. State-funded victim service agencies in North Carolina reported serving 767 human trafficking survivors during fiscal year 2023-2024.

Newly enacted legislation will continue expanding resources for victims and training for providers in communities across the state. With the recent passing of House Bill 971, human trafficking awareness training is now required for employees and contractors of lodging establishments and vacation rentals. This year, the Council for Women and Youth Involvement will improve and expand training, technical assistance and resources to help combat human trafficking statewide.

To find more information and resources about combatting human trafficking and to view a map of buildings participating in the blue light campaign visit the Department of Administration website. If you believe someone may be a victim of human trafficking, report your suspicions to the 24-hour National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BEFREE” to 233733. Contact local law enforcement only if someone is in immediate danger.

Read the proclamation

About NCDOA and the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement is a division of NCDOA. Their mission is to advise the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues impacting women and youth.