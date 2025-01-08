ancora Software, Inc. Achieves Impressive Growth with 85 New Customers in Q4 2024, Expands Global Reach

AI Driven Intelligent Document Processing Leveraging Unassisted and Assisted Machine Learning

Adding 85 new customers in a single quarter is a testament to the demand for intelligent automation solutions that drive operational efficiency.” — Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc. a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions utilizing AI with unassisted and assisted machine learning, has announced the acquisition of 85 new customers in the fourth quarter of 2024. Of these new clients, 33 are international, underscoring the company’s rapid global expansion and its growing influence across diverse industries.The new customers represent a broad range of sectors, including manufacturing, distribution, construction, retail, healthcare, and more. This diverse portfolio highlights ancora Software’s ability to address the unique challenges of various verticals with its powerful automation solutions.The company attributes part of this robust growth to the strategic addition of two new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) partners who have integrated ancora into their platform and are reselling it into new and existing customers. One of the new ERP partners boasts annual revenues exceeding $1 billion, while the other generates over $600 million annually. These partnerships have significantly enhanced ancora’s reach and its ability to offer comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that help organizations streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.“Adding 85 new customers in a single quarter is a testament to the demand for intelligent automation solutions that drive operational efficiency,” said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software. “We are thrilled to continue expanding globally and to work alongside our new ERP partners to offer even more value to our customers. The combination of our innovative solutions and the power of our strategic partnerships has proven to be a catalyst for success in key markets.”The company’s continued focus on industry-specific solutions, along with its ability to integrate seamlessly with leading ERP systems, positions ancora Software as a preferred partner for businesses looking to enhance their document processing capabilities.As ancora Software moves into 2025, the company remains committed to expanding its global customer base and offering cutting-edge automation solutions to organizations across the globe.About ancora Softwareancora Software is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions. Its suite of products utilizes advanced, patented technologies including unassisted and assisted machine learning to automate document capture, data extraction, and workflow management. ancora helps organizations across various industries enhance operational efficiency, reduce manual tasks, and improve decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.