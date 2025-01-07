VT Rte 105(Troy St)/S Richford Rd in Richford

State of Vermont

VT Rte 105(Troy St) at the intersection of S Richford Rd will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash, the roadway is impassable. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.