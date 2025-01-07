Submit Release
VT Rte 105(Troy St)/S Richford Rd in Richford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

St Albans Vermont State Police Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Rte 105(Troy St) at the intersection of S Richford Rd will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash, the roadway is impassable. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  

Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

