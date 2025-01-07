VT Rte 105(Troy St)/S Richford Rd in Richford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
St Albans Vermont State Police Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Rte 105(Troy St) at the intersection of S Richford Rd will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash, the roadway is impassable. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
