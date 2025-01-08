10 NFL Hall of Fame Members Commit to Tee-Off at James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

JHI Logo James Lofton Orlando Pace Andre Reed Tim Brown

Event Will Bring Together 26 Football Legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions Professionals at Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton

The announcement of 10 additional NFL Hall of Famers to the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational brings even more excitement and anticipation for both fans and participants alike.” — Ken Kennerly, Executive Director

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational today announced the addition of ten more NFL Hall of Famers who have committed to the inaugural golf tournament. The James Hardie™ Invitational will feature Pro Football Hall of Famers competing alongside PGA TOUR Champions professionals from March 31 to April 6, 2025 at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida.The players are wide receiver James Lofton, a legendary wide receiver known for his speed and consistency who was the first NFL player to record over 14,000 receiving yards; tackle Orlando Pace, a dominant offensive tackle nicknamed "The Pancake Man," who was a cornerstone of the St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf"; wide receiver Andre Reed, who was a key part of the Buffalo Bills' offense during their four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and had one of the most dominant careers in pro football history; wide receiver Tim Brown, who over 17 seasons developed into one of the greatest receivers of his era with 1,000 receptions and 100 touchdowns in his career; running back Marshall Faulk, the engine of the Rams' high-powered offense that led to their Super Bowl win in 1999 who is widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time; linebacker Derrick Brooks, who never missed a game during his 14-season career and established himself as the cornerstone for what was considered one of the NFL’s best defenses for a decade; Steve Hutchinson, an elite offensive guard, dominant run-blocker and a key part of some of the NFL's best rushing attacks; Roger Wehrli, a shutdown cornerback for the St. Louis Cardinals who was known for his ability to cover the league's top receivers and force turnovers; John Randle, a fiery and relentless defensive tackle who was one of the NFL's all-time sack leaders and a disruptive force on the Minnesota Vikings' defense; and Mike Haynes, the smooth and skilled cornerback who excelled in coverage and was instrumental in the Los Angeles Raiders' Super Bowl XVIII victory.These NFL greats join Anthony Muñoz, Demarcus Ware, Morten Andersen, Warren Sapp, Rondé Barber, Dwight Freeney, Jimbo Covert, and Calvin Johnson, who have also committed to play in the tournament. A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals will come together for an exciting three-day tournament that will be televised live on the Golf Channel.“The announcement of 10 additional NFL Hall of Famers to the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational brings even more excitement and anticipation for both fans and participants alike,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director, James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. “We look forward to seeing these talented Football Hall of Famers on the course battling against our golf greats.”The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational promises to be a memorable blend of football and golf, complemented by a full schedule of parties, celebratory events, and off-course happenings to ensure a fun and exciting week for everyone involved. Tickets are now available at https://jameshardieinvitational.com James Hardie, America's leader in home building products, has committed to a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor of this new and exciting event. The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments.The tournament will support cornerstone charities, including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, reinforcing the event’s commitment to community and philanthropy.For more information about the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit www.JamesHardieInvitational.com About Pro Links SportsPro Links Sports is an industry leading sports marketing and professional management firm that operates several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events. Since 1993, Pro Links Sports has also worked with companies throughout the world to implement, full-service golf and corporate programs to fit their particular needs and objectives.

