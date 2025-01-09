Drummond Launches pDSI-Risk Certification Program to Empower AI Health IT Developers

Drummond Group Logo

Drummond’s pDSI-Risk Certification Guides Healthcare Developers to Successfully Meet AI Risk Management Standards

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond Group, LLC, a trusted leader in health IT certification and compliance, is pleased to announce the launch of its risk management certification program for predictive decision-support interventions (pDSI-Risk), designed to help developers meet the growing demand for reliable, secure, and compliant AI-driven health IT solutions.The program supports AI developers, EHR developers working toward meeting AI compliance criteria, and health IT innovators achieving first time ONC compliance. Drummond’s pDSI-Risk Certification program provides a clear customizable pathway to validate AI health IT solution functionality against critical risk management criteria, showing that they have an effective plan to manage AI risks in an increasingly competitive marketplace.As AI-powered pDSI continues to transform healthcare, compliance with Intervention Risk Management (IRM) and Source Attribute disclosure criteria has become essential for fostering trust, ensuring safety, and achieving seamless interoperability among partners, providers, and end-users. Drummond’s pDSI-Risk Certification program empowers developers with guidance to help them meet these benchmarks by conducting a rigorous review of risk management and mitigation practices. The Drummond team identifies gaps in compliance and provides actionable recommendations to ensure developers deliver trustworthy and secure AI solutions that meet risk management criterion derived from the ONC Health IT § 170.315(b)(11) regulation . Achieving Drummond certified status not only validates a developer’s commitment to safety, reliability, and excellence but also establishes credibility, paving the way for broader adoption through alignment with accepted health IT regulations for AI risk management."Certification is a critical differentiator in today’s health IT landscape," said Bob Bryan, Senior Director of Advisory Services at Drummond. "Our pDSI-Risk Certification program provides actionable insights for AI developers and validates their solutions, enabling them to meet the highest compliance standards for AI risk management and show their readiness to work with the certified health IT community."Drummond’s pDSI-Risk program is ideal for modular or standalone AI-powered pDSI solutions that fall outside the regulatory scope of ONC Health IT Certification. The pDSI-Risk program provides an alternative way for these innovative AI solutions to showcase their compliance with industry standards, establish credibility, and build trust with stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem."Public certification is the cornerstone of building trust and establishing quality standards for the use of AI within healthcare," said Andreea Bodnari, CEO at ALIGNMT AI. "Drummond’s program not only sets a benchmark for compliance but also equips AI developers with the tools needed to demonstrate their commitment to quality, risk management and interoperability," she added. “At ALIGNMT AI, we are proud to support this initiative and its mission to advance transparency, accountability, and trust in AI-driven healthcare solutions,” Bodnari concluded.Achieving Drummond certified status reflects a developer’s commitment to safety, dependability, and adherence to rigorous industry standards. This recognition helps build confidence among stakeholders, supports seamless integration into the health IT ecosystem, and encourages broader adoption of innovative AI solutions.About Drummond Group LLCFor over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. We initially specialized in supporting Health IT software developers creating EHR and e-prescription systems. Today, Drummond’s expertise spans compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity, serving healthcare payers, providers, and industries like retail and finance.Drummond provides expert testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including ONC Health IT, HIPAA, PCI, and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.Since becoming an ONC ATL and Accredited Certification Body (ACB) in 2010, Drummond has certified over 3,500 Health IT products, establishing itself as the leading provider of ONC Health IT testing and certification services.

