TxDOT crews responding to winter weather

Jan. 7, 2025

By TxDOT staff

AUSTIN— Winter weather is bearing down on Texas this January, and TxDOT crews are working throughout the state to help keep roads clear and passable.

More than 1,700 TxDOT employees have braved the bone-rattling, winter air in preparation for the winter storm. As of Tuesday, TxDOT has applied more than 1.3 million gallons of brine to roads in Texas. Brine is the salt and water mixture that helps prevent ice from forming on the road.

TxDOT began pre-treating roads in parts of the state on Sunday, with crews working 12-hour shifts to treat roads throughout the winter event. Of the agency’s 25 districts, 23 of them had pretreated roads with brine as of Tuesday morning. The other two districts have crews and equipment ready to pretreat or support other districts if needed.

The snowy and icy weather could make travel difficult, and it’s important to remember that ice can form even on pretreated roads. If you can, stay home to avoid driving in icy conditions. If you have to drive, give yourself extra time to get where you're going and give TxDOT crews plenty of room to do their work.

Drivers should also remember to slow down, give other vehicles space, pay attention and check drivetexas.org for the latest information on road conditions and closures.

TxDOT will keep this page updated throughout the winter event.