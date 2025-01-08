Celebrate National Bagel Day with a Free Bagel & Cream Cheese from Bruegger’s Bagels

Reward Members Get an Exclusive Taste of Authentic New York-Style Bagels

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate National Bagel Day, Bruegger’s Bagels invites bagel fans to experience the exceptional difference a New York-style bagel makes by offering a Free Bagel & Cream Cheese with purchase to those who join Bruegger’s Rewards this month."We think New York-style bagels are always worth celebrating," said Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Bruegger’s Bagels. "But National Bagel Day is the perfect occasion to show off the quality of our kettle-boiled bagels, served hot out of the oven.”Bruegger’s Bagels offers a wide variety of New York-style bagels, including favorites like Asiago Parmesan, Everything and Blueberry. The brand also features an array of ten made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, with flavors like Bacon Scallion, Sriracha Honey and Onion & Chive. Guests who join Rewards will enjoy any combination they like for free with purchase at participating locations.To sign up for Bruegger’s Rewards, guests can download the Bruegger’s Bagels app or visit https://www.brueggers.com/rewards-program/ . In addition to a Free Bagel & Cream Cheese with purchase, guests will receive several bagel benefits when they join, like earning points towards free food and free coffee with purchase whenever ordering in the app or online.For more information, visit https://www.brueggers.com/ and follow Bruegger’s on social for the latest updates on deals and promotions.Bruegger’sBagels locations here.See full Bruegger’s Bagels Rewards terms and conditions at https://bagelbrands.com/loyalty-program-terms-and-conditions/ # # #About Bruegger’sBagelsSince 1983, Bruegger’s Bagels has brought authentic New York-style bagels to neighborhoods nationwide, crafted with the traditional kettle-boiling and baking process. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, sweets and catering, Bruegger’s Bagels has more than 175 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.brueggers.com.

