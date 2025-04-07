Punchup Live Launches Consumer App Connecting Comedy Fans with Live Shows Seamlessly

Mobile App Capabilities for Artists and Fans

Comedy Platform Makes Finding and Purchasing Tickets Easier Than Ever

Discovery is only half the journey. Our goal is to make the path from ‘I love this’ to ‘I’m going to the show’ as seamless and intuitive as possible.” — Danny Frenkel, CEO of Punchup Live

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Punchup Live , the groundbreaking comedy platform featuring heavy hitters like Tom Segura, Whitney Cummings, and Michelle Wolf—along with the biggest theater and club headliners in comedy — is thrilled to announce the launch of their consumer app . The company is on a mission to bring the efficiency of modern e-commerce to live entertainment making it easier for fans to buy tickets and more profitable for comics.Available in the App Store, Punchup’s app curates content tailored to fans’ tastes, helping them discover emerging and established talent. Plus, with its recent acquisition of ticketing platform , Tixologi, Punchup closes the loop—empowering fans to instantly purchase tickets when they find out an artist they love is coming to town. No more searching multiple club sites or missing out on must-see performances.“Discovery is only half the journey,” said Danny Frenkel, CEO of Punchup Live. “Our goal is to make the path from ‘I love this’ to ‘I’m going to the show’ as seamless and intuitive as possible.”For comedians, information is king; Punchup leverages data and insights of real comedy fans to optimize marketing, messaging, and—most importantly—the ticket purchase experience. Unlike social media platforms that prioritize advertisers, Punchup Live helps comedians make their content work for them, bringing entertainer and patron closer than ever before.For venues, Punchup is rolling out a new “fast checkout” feature—an inline, streamlined ticket purchase flow that keeps fans on-site from discovery to confirmation. This enhanced system is currently in early release, with several clubs and venues set to adopt it in the coming months, including St. Marks Comedy Club, with more to follow.By connecting discovery with direct ticket access, Punchup is creating a smarter, faster, and more fan-centric future for live entertainment. Visit www.punchup.live for more information.###About Punchup LivePunchup is the premier digital platform for live comedy. Featuring a diverse array of stand-up performances, improv, comedy music, specials, exclusive content from top comedians, and easy show finding and ticket purchasing features, Punchup is redefining the audience experience. Founded by former Meta executive Danny Frenkel and Alex Dajani, Punchup is revolutionizing the comedy industry connecting comedians with their fans, enabling independent career navigation with minimal censorship while offering comprehensive analytics and show-finding features.

