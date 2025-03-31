Thanx Expands Loyalty Capabilities with Square Integration, Enabling Seamless Guest Engagement for Restaurants

Thanx announces latest integration with Square.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanx , a leading loyalty and guest engagement platform, today announced its latest integration with Square , the technology company making commerce and financial services accessible to all. With this launch, Thanx now supports every major point-of-sale (POS) system, reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless, flexible solutions for restaurant operators.Through this integration, Square merchants can leverage Thanx’s industry-leading loyalty and guest engagement platform to offer frictionless rewards experiences in-store. This partnership unites two modern, innovative platforms, empowering restaurants to enhance customer retention while simplifying operations.“Square has worked with hundreds of thousands of food and beverage businesses, and with this Thanx integration, we’re able to support bigger multi-unit brands to maximize the guest experience,” said Ming-Tai Huh, Head of Food and Beverage at Square. “Thanx’s loyalty capabilities integrate deeply with Square’s robust point-of-sale system, giving more restaurants a seamless, data-driven rewards experience that drives both immediate engagement and long-term customer loyalty.”CupBop, an innovative fast-casual restaurant chain with 64 locations across the United States, is one of the first to launch the new integration. Founded in 2013, the brand is recognized as the nation's first fast-casual Korean barbecue concept, combining traditional flavors with a modern twist."We're thrilled to launch our new app and loyalty program with Thanx. The seamless Square integration was crucial for our business, allowing us to capture customer data and deliver rewards right at checkout without disrupting our operations. This partnership gives us powerful insights into guest behavior while maintaining the streamlined experience our customers expect," says Dok Kwon, President and COO of CupBop.This integration extends Square’s point of sale capabilities, allowing for more advanced data insights and personalization. Thanx equips Square restaurants with a robust loyalty solution that drives repeat visits and maximizes revenue.“Square has built an exceptional ecosystem for sellers that is optimized around ease of use, which aligns perfectly with our philosophy at Thanx,” said Zach Goldstein, CEO of Thanx. “Together, we set out to build not just another POS-loyalty integration, but an enterprise-grade guest experience that seamlessly captures rich customer data and delivers at-POS personalization to increase visit frequency without adding operational complexity. We’re really excited for both our restaurant partners and their customers.”Key Benefits for Square Merchants:- Seamless Guest Engagement: Loyalty programs integrate directly into checkout, creating a frictionless and delightful customer experience.- Increased Visit Frequency & Spend: An effortless rewards process encourages repeat visits and higher transaction values.- Operational Simplicity: Loyalty is embedded within Square’s POS—no additional hardware or complex setup is required.This integration underscores Thanx's commitment to equipping restaurants with powerful, intuitive solutions that boost guest retention and revenue while simplifying operations through seamless connectivity with preferred restaurant technologies.For more information about the Thanx-Square integration, visit thanx.com ###About SquareSquare makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com Square, the Square logo, and others are trademarks of Block, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Block, Inc. is a financial services platform and is not an FDIC insured depository institution. Banking services are provided by Square Financial Services, Inc., Sutton Bank, or Celtic Bank, Members FDIC.About ThanxThanx, Inc. ( www.thanx.com ) is the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants. Thanx helps brands grow customer lifetime value with easy-to-use lifecycle marketing campaigns and automations, focusing customer loyalty tools on access, status, and personalization over rote discounts. Thanx’s proprietary credit card tokenization technology drastically increases the volume and accuracy of purchase data which sits at the core of our CRM and marketing automation suite of tools. Thanx was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

