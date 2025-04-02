Punchup Live Acquires Tixologi

Comedy Platform Enhances Seamless Ticketing for Live Events

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Punchup Live , the groundbreaking comedy platform featuring heavy hitters like Tom Segura Whitney Cummings , and Michelle Wolf—along with the biggest theater and club headliners in comedy — is thrilled to announce its acquisition of next-gen ticketing provider Tixologi in an all-equity deal. This strategic move brings cutting-edge ticketing infrastructure directly into Punchup’s ecosystem, enabling inline ticket purchasing and advanced marketing capabilities for comedy shows of all sizes.The acquisition comes at a time of rapid growth in the online ticketing industry. The global Online Event Ticketing Market, valued at $55.4 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $59.53 billion by 2031, growing at a 6% CAGR. With demand for seamless, direct-to-fan ticketing solutions on the rise, Punchup is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in the comedy vertical.Tixologi will continue operating independently, supporting its roster of clients across live music, sports, and self-service events. Simultaneously, its technology will be integrated into Punchup Live—giving comedians, producers and venues powerful new tools to sell tickets and grow their audiences without relying on outdated third-party platforms.“With this acquisition, we’re making ticketing frictionless for comedians and their fans,” said Alex Dajani, CTO of Punchup Live. “Whether you're promoting your first open mic or selling out a theater tour, you can now sell tickets directly within our site—no more sending people off-platform.”Punchup comedians and venues can now embed ticket sales within their profile pages and content, all while gaining access to better data, smarter targeting, and a cleaner checkout experience.Key product features include:- Fast Checkout: ticketing with early tests showing over 80% of fans who start checkout complete their purchase- Unified outreach tools: for venues and artists that minimize fan fatigue and boost campaign effectiveness- Synced venue and comedian pages: to ensure consistent and accurate show details- Advanced anti-scalping solutions: designed to prioritize genuine fan access- Chargeback protection and faster payouts: putting more money in the hands of artists and venues, quicker.- Proprietary Insights: purpose-built attribution analysis to track and optimize conversions“We’ve always had a vision to create the best possible ticketing system and integrating our technology into the Punchup ecosystem will drive us into the future,” said Asher Weiss, Founder of Tixologi. “Our innovative tech will now have new applications and support even more creators.”As live comedy continues to surge both on- and offline, this acquisition positions Punchup Live as a leader in improving the ticketing experience.For more information visit www.punchuplive.com ###About Punchup LivePunchup Live is the premier digital platform for live comedy. Featuring a diverse array of stand-up performances, improv, comedy music, specials, exclusive content from top comedians, and easy show finding and ticket purchasing features, Punchup Live is redefining the audience experience. Founded by former Meta executive Danny Frenkel and Alex Dajani, Punchup Live is revolutionizing the comedy industry connecting comedians with their fans, enabling independent career navigation with minimal censorship while offering comprehensive analytics and show-finding features.About TixologiTixologi is a fully customizable ticketing platform controlled by event producers allowing them to build their brand and community to ultimately sell more tickets.

