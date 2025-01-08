floLIVE Named 2025 Global IoT Cloud Company of the Year

Marking a second consecutive year receiving this award, floLIVE is recognized for its unmatched global connectivity network and endpoint management platform

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From CES 2025, floLIVE , a leader in global cellular connectivity, announced it has been named 2025 Global IoT Cloud Company of the Year for the second year running. floLIVE operates the world’s largest cellular network and provides intuitive management solutions that ensure endpoint connectivity nearly anywhere on Earth. The award was announced as part of The IoT Breakthrough Awards competition.“We are pleased to once again receive top honors in this global competition, and to be recognized for delivering the robust network performance and unmatched security that drives innovation in many different markets,” said Sara Brown, floLIVE’s executive vice president of marketing. “Our global network serves as the backbone for service providers and enterprises that require maximum reliability and uptime, while complying with roaming and data privacy regulations.”The floLIVE solution has deep integration with MNOs around the world, supplemented by over 40 local packet gateways, ensuring regional connectivity on a global scale. This local presence guarantees high availability, low latency, and regulatory-compliant connectivity wherever businesses need it.Additionally, floLIVE’s cloud-based connectivity management platform gives businesses granular visibility and control over their connectivity, enabling enterprises to adapt and scale seamlessly to meet their evolving needs.The IoT Breakthrough Awards program applies rigorous review, scoring, and analysis of all nominations to select its winning solutions. The impressive list of 2025 award winners includes Cisco, General Electric, ADT, Rheem, Schneider Electric, Roku, Ericsson, Emerson, and Google Nest.floLIVE is exhibiting at CES 2025 through January 9, at booth 10663 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.To learn more about floLIVE solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprise. With its carrier-grade, distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInjstafford@parallelpr.comContact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.