New January Scratch-Off Games Break the Ice

Updated Mega Millions Game Heats Up this April

JACKSON, MISS. – As temperatures drop, the Mississippi Lottery is turning up the heat with three new scratch-off games, available at retailers statewide today.

The new $5 Stacks of Cash has a blizzard of prizes. Players can have fun searching for different symbols to win prizes, up to $100,000. A $2 Wonder Bucks ticket joins the fun for a chance to win double the prize, up to $20,000. The $1 Moola ticket is sure to bring the warmth with a fan-favorite match three play style with top prizes up to $5,000.

The January games are eligible for the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotion. Enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/second-chance.

Mega Millions Advanced Play Step Down Begins Today

The Mississippi Lottery announced earlier today that it is beginning the “step-down” process for purchase of Advanced Play tickets of Mega Millions in preparation for the April 8, 2025, launch of the new and improved game. Beginning Jan. 7, 2025, players in Mississippi who wish to purchase tickets for upcoming drawings will only be able to purchase tickets through the April 4 drawing instead of the usual 26 consecutive drawings. Learn more at mslottery.com.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing tonight is an estimated $62 million with an estimated cash value of $27.7 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday, Jan. 8 is up to an estimated $240 million, with an estimated cash value of $107.4 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $20.61 million with an estimated cash value of $9.22 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $62,000.

