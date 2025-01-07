Submit Release
DOL Conducting 2025 Annual Prevailing Wage Survey

DOL Industrial Affairs Survey

The Department is currently conducting its Annual Prevailing Wage Survey for state-funded construction projects. On December 31, 2024, the Department mailed over 4900 survey forms to contractors and various interested parties. The completed survey forms must be postmarked or returned no later than February 10, 2025, to the Department of Labor for the data to be used in the calculation of the Delaware Prevailing Wage Rates. On or before March 15, 2025, the Department shall publish its annual “Prevailing Wage Determination” which will be valid for a period of one year. For copies of survey instructions and forms for your use, open the following links or contact the Department at 302-318-2769.

The Department is also offering and encouraging reporting the information electronically via https://ollea.delawareworks.com


