Delaware Department of Labor Publishes New Economic Articles Highlighting Delaware’s GDP and Future Workforce Trends

WILMINGTON, Del. – The Delaware Department of Labor’s Office of Occupational and Labor Market Information (OOLMI) has published new economic articles providing an in-depth analysis of Delaware’s economic performance and emerging workforce trends.

One newly released article, “Delaware’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by Industry,” examines the direct economic impact of the fifteen major industries driving employment across the state. The analysis draws on state-level data spanning 1997 through 2024, including Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The article also incorporates key measures such as personal income, wages and salaries, employee compensation, earnings, and industry-specific subsidies to provide a comprehensive view of Delaware’s economic structure.

In addition, an online article titled “Report: Delaware’s Future Jobs are in Health Care and Hospitality” highlights workforce projections from the Delaware Department of Labor. The report indicates that many of Delaware’s future jobs will be in health care and hospitality, including roles such as home health aides, registered nurses, and restaurant workers. According to Delaware’s 2025–2026 Career Compass, four of the five fastest-growing occupations in the state are in health care fields, underscoring the importance of these industries for students, job seekers, and workforce planners.

To read the full articles, visit the Economic Articles page at https://lmi.delaware.gov/Economic-Articles.