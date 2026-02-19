Delaware Holds Career Fair to Expand Youth Pathways and State Employment Opportunities

Registration is now open: Sign up here.

NEWARK, Del. – The Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR), in partnership with the Delaware Department of Labor (DOL), will host a career fair on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School in Newark. The event supports the goals of Delaware Governor Matt Meyer’s Executive Order 1 by strengthening workforce development pipelines and expanding youth apprenticeship and internship opportunities across state government.

The career fair will bring together state agencies, workforce professionals, and students to connect young people and job seekers with meaningful career pathways in public service.

During the daytime portion of the event, the career fair is open to students from New Castle County Vocational-Technical School District and participants from DOL’s Youth Catalyst Program who will engage with state agency representatives to learn about career pathways, internships, and apprenticeships. The event will also include a designated time for program participants supported by DOL’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR). In the afternoon, the event will open to the public, providing job seekers an opportunity to learn more about careers with the State of Delaware.

The event is designed to provide students with early exposure to state career pathways while aligning education and workforce strategies to meet Delaware’s long-term talent needs.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building a strong talent pipeline for Delaware’s future workforce,” said DHR Secretary Yvonne Anders Gordon. “By connecting students and job seekers directly with state agencies, we are creating clearer pathways into public service and expanding access to internships, apprenticeships, and long-term careers.”

“Executive Order 1 reinforces our focus on aligning education, training, and employment opportunities,” said DOL Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “Events like this strengthen collaboration across agencies and provide meaningful opportunities for Delawareans to explore careers that serve their communities.”

DHR’s Central Talent Acquisition (CTA) team has worked closely with state agencies to identify positions appropriate for youth and entry-level candidates, including roles that support direct hiring and on-the-spot interviews.

In advance of the event, CTA team has provided career counseling and will continue to offer follow-up guidance to high schoolers to support long-term career planning.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Location: Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School, 2575 Glasgow Ave, Newark, DE 19702

Public Hours: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend during the designated public hours to learn more about career opportunities within Delaware State Government. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be available onsite to assist attendees.

To learn more about jobs at the State of Delaware, click here.

###