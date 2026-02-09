Delaware Department of Labor Marks Successful Paid Leave Launch in January

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Labor’s (DOL) Division of Paid Leave marked a successful launch in January, accepting claims to support Delaware employees, and releasing first payments the first week of February. The progress made during the first month shows the Delaware Department of Labor’s dedication to ensuring Delaware employees receive support when they need it, while also confirming that all claim requests are valid and that the process to submit a claim is seamless.

Here’s a breakdown of the different types of paid leave that have been approved so far:

• 44.6% for medical leave, allowing the employee time to address their own serious health condition.

• 42% for parental leave, providing the employee with time off to welcome a new child through birth, adoption, or foster placement.

• 13.2% for family caregiver leave, ensuring that the employee has time off to care for a family member with a serious health condition.

• Less than one percent for qualified exigency leave, allowing the employee time to prepare for a family member’s overseas military deployment.

“Behind Delaware’s Paid Leave program is a tireless team who is dedicated to providing this benefit securely and on time,” said Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “We are proud to mark a successful launch and will continue to make improvements to the system as we enter our first year of full implementation.”

“The Delaware Paid Leave program has hit the ground running in 2026, supporting Delaware employees as they navigate their own unique life moments,” said Director of Delaware Paid Leave Chris Counihan. “Sometimes these moments are planned for and expected, while other times they’re not. Whether the circumstances surrounding a claim are good or bad, we want everyone who has access to this program to know that claims are being processed quickly and efficiently so that individuals can get the time they need to care for themselves or a loved one.”

The Division of Paid Leave is committed to helping employers and employees understand and access the program. Resources include:

• Employee Information Hub: FAQs, guides, webinars, and a benefits contribution calculator.

• Employer Support: Compliance tools, timelines, and technical guidance.

• 24/7 Assistance: Call 302-761-8375 or email PFML@delaware.gov.

Learn more about Delaware Paid Leave at de.gov/paidleave.